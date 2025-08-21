Lenny Kravitz to Headline Exclusive Aspen Benefit at The Snow Lodge
Source: The Snow Lodge
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
On Thursday, August 28, 2025, the courtyard of the St. Regis Aspen Resort will be transformed into an intimate stage for one of music’s most celebrated performers. Presented by the Glo Good Foundation and Let Love Rule, An Intimate Evening with Lenny Kravitz at The Snow Lodge promises more than an extraordinary concert—it will be an evening where artistry, purpose, and community converge.
A Performance with Purpose
From 6:00 to 9:00 PM, guests will experience a one-night-only performance by the four-time GRAMMY® Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Kravitz’s genre-defying sound and charismatic stage presence will set the tone for a night devoted to making a tangible difference. Following the performance, VIP and Ultra VIP guests will enjoy a premium dinner beneath the Aspen stars, curated to match the caliber of the evening’s musical artistry.
Tickets are priced at $500 for General Admission, $1,500 for VIP, and $3,000 for Ultra VIP access, each tier offering unique vantage points and experiences for attendees seeking an unforgettable blend of entertainment and philanthropy.
Supporting Dental and Medical Care in the Roaring Fork Valley and Beyond
The event’s proceeds will fund free, comprehensive dental and medical care for underserved individuals and families across Colorado’s Roaring Fork Valley—from Aspen to Glenwood Springs—while also sustaining the foundations’ global outreach, including their established clinic in Eleuthera, Bahamas.
“Access to healthcare is a human right—not a privilege.”
Driving Message Behind Glo Good Foundation and Let Love Rule
This shared belief drives both the Glo Good Foundation, founded by oral health expert Dr. Jonathan B. Levine and Stacey Levine, and Let Love Rule, founded by Lenny Kravitz. Together, they have delivered world-class care to tens of thousands of people across the globe, restoring not just smiles, but dignity and hope.
The Glo Good and Let Love Rule Missions
The Glo Good Foundation assembles a multidisciplinary team of dental specialists, technicians, nurses, nutritionists, and coaches, bringing mobile, state-of-the-art care to communities that would otherwise go without. Their work extends beyond treatment to include oral health education and the distribution of essential supplies—transforming the health and confidence of entire communities.
Let Love Rule, Kravitz’s philanthropic foundation, channels its resources toward humanitarian initiatives that uplift and empower through direct action and community investment.
The collaboration between these two organizations ensures that funds raised at The Snow Lodge will have both an immediate local impact and a lasting global reach.
An Evening to Remember in Aspen
Beyond the music and fine dining, the night will feature exclusive auction offerings, giving attendees further opportunities to contribute to the cause while securing unique experiences and treasures. Set against Aspen’s mountain backdrop, the combination of live performance, elevated hospitality, and tangible philanthropic impact will make this a standout event of the summer season.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter