Reserve Cup Marbella Brings Elite Padel and Luxury Hospitality to Puente Romano
Source: Reserve Cup
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
This September, the Reserve Cup will make history as it ventures beyond U.S. shores for the very first time. From September 18–20, 2025, Marbella’s legendary Puente Romano Hotel will transform into a high-calibre stage for the Reserve Cup Marbella — the second stop in the 2025 series and a bold expansion of Reserve Padel’s global footprint.
A Destination Steeped in Padel Prestige
Puente Romano is more than just a luxury beach resort; it is a landmark in the sport’s evolution. As one of Spain’s first major padel clubs, the venue has hosted marquee competitions such as the World Padel Tour, cementing Marbella’s status as a hub for world-class play. With its Mediterranean backdrop and deep-rooted passion for the sport, the city offers an unparalleled setting for the Reserve Cup’s distinctive blend of competitive excellence and lifestyle-driven hospitality.
“Marbella has always been a dream location for Reserve Padel.”
Wayne Boich, Founder and CEO of Reserve Padel
He continued, “The energy of Puente Romano, paired with the passion for padel in Spain, makes it the perfect destination for the next Reserve Cup. This tournament is about more than just elite competition—it’s about creating unforgettable experiences, both on and off the court, and bringing together a global community that’s pushing the sport forward.”
A Star-Studded Competition with Global Appeal
Under the leadership of Boich and Honorary Chairman Jimmy Butler, the Reserve Cup has become one of the most prestigious fixtures in professional padel. Marbella’s edition will feature two elite teams captained by star players, competing for $500,000 USD in prize money — matching the stakes of the Miami leg earlier this year.
Confirmed players include top-ranked names such as Arturo Coello, Agustin Tapia, Alejandro Galán, Miguel Yanguas, Coki Nieto, Pablo Cardona, and Javi Garrido.
“Reserve Cup is not just a tournament where top-level padel meets an exclusive and unique atmosphere — it’s a different competition that allows the players to enjoy our sport even more by playing as a team.”
Arturo Coello, Top Ranked Padel Player
He continued, “Having the opportunity to play Reserve Cup for the first time in Spain, and to do so in Marbella, makes it truly special.”
A Celebration of Sport, Style, and Culture
The Reserve Cup experience extends far beyond the court. Attendees can expect elegant viewing lounges, VIP hospitality, world-class cuisine, and brand activations designed to embody Reserve’s lifestyle-forward ethos.
For Marbella, the event is both a sporting milestone and an economic boon. “It is an honor, as Mayor of Marbella, that our city — known as the birthplace of padel — is hosting such a significant event,” said Mayor Maria Angeles Muñoz.
“This will position our destination as an international benchmark, bringing with it the economic and promotional impact of this sporting event.”
Mayor Maria Angeles Muñoz
Puente Romano’s General Manager, Gonzalo Rodríguez, sees the partnership as a natural fit. “Partnering with Wayne Boich and the team at Reserve, who are broadening the sport’s appeal with a modern, lifestyle-driven perspective, feels like a natural alignment for us,” he said. “Hosting an event of this calibre at our racquet club marks a meaningful moment for the sport, and we’re proud to play a role in shaping its next chapter.”
Ticketing and Event Details
Reserve Cup Marbella tickets are priced at 35€ for Thursday, 40€ for Friday, and 45€ for Saturday. Additional details are available at www.reservecup.com.
As the Reserve Cup continues its ascent in the global sports arena, Marbella’s debut promises to be a dynamic showcase of athletic brilliance, luxury hospitality, and the magnetic allure of padel on one of Europe’s most glamorous coastlines.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter