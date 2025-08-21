Reserve Cup Marbella Brings Elite Padel and Luxury Hospitality to Puente Romano

Puente Romano is more than just a luxury beach resort; it is a landmark in the sport’s evolution. As one of Spain’s first major padel clubs, the venue has hosted marquee competitions such as the World Padel Tour, cementing Marbella’s status as a hub for world-class play. With its Mediterranean backdrop and deep-rooted passion for the sport, the city offers an unparalleled setting for the Reserve Cup’s distinctive blend of competitive excellence and lifestyle-driven hospitality.