Cutalong at Tributer Resort Unveils Golf Clubhouse, Signaling a New Era for Lake Anna Luxury Living
Source: Reef Capital Partners
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
August 20, 2025 – The debut of the golf clubhouse at Cutalong at Tributer Resort marks a turning point in Lake Anna’s emergence as a national destination for luxury golf and resort living. Developed by Reef Capital Partners, the project pairs championship-caliber golf with the exclusivity of residential ownership in villas and cottages, creating a community where the game’s storied traditions meet modern resort sophistication.
With more than $85 million already invested and over $25 million in additional development planned within the next 18 months, Reef Capital Partners is building on a foundation designed for lasting impact. These investments encompass both amenities and infrastructure, accelerating growth while positioning Cutalong as an economic and cultural catalyst for the region.
“Our commitment to growing Lake Anna's community extends beyond building a world-class resort—it is about contributing to the environmental health and sustainability of this treasured lake. We recognize the responsibility that comes with development in such a unique ecosystem, and we are proud to lead with investments that balance growth, environmental impact, and regional prosperity.”
Jared Lucero, CEO of Reef Capital Partners
A Landmark Opening with a Vision for the Future
As the first completed building from Reef’s expansive vision, the new golf clubhouse defines the resort’s tone and identity. Guests and members can take in panoramic course views while enjoying refined social spaces. The facility houses the Golf Shop and Coopers Restaurant, a culinary homage to Louisa County’s historic Allah Cooper Mine, which once stood on the grounds where the golf course now stretches.
The clubhouse opening is more than an architectural milestone—it is the resort’s heartbeat, designed to foster connection, relaxation, and a seamless blend of recreation with nature. From this central hub, the community will expand into a master-planned enclave that celebrates the lake’s natural beauty while stewarding its resources for future generations.
Expanding Luxury Living at Lake Anna
The grand opening also ushered in another significant development: the groundbreaking of the first phase of luxury Villas and Cottages. These residences will broaden ownership opportunities, inviting those who seek more than a weekend getaway to become part of the resort’s legacy.
For those eager to explore before committing, “Stay & Play” discovery reservations will be available starting summer 2026, offering a first-hand experience of the community’s lifestyle.
Simultaneously, Reef launched the resort’s amenity program, providing members and residents with curated Lake Anna experiences, new sports courts, and the debut of the wellness center. Together, these elements create a holistic lifestyle that integrates golf, wellness, community, and lakeside leisure.
A Destination with Staying Power
Backed by a network of robust investors, award-winning partners, and an unwavering focus on environmental stewardship, Reef Capital Partners is positioning Cutalong at Tributer Resort as one of the nation’s most desirable golf communities. Its nationally recognized course, diverse amenities, and elevated residential offerings embody a rare fusion of luxury, sport, and community engagement.
Whether it’s a championship round on the greens, a lakeside retreat, or a wellness-focused weekend, Cutalong promises experiences designed to endure—rooted in a vision where economic growth and ecological preservation go hand in hand.
