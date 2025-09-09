Inside The IMDb Dinner Party at TIFF: An Exclusive Celebration of Cinema at KŌST
Source: IMDb
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
On Monday, September 8, amid the energy of the Toronto International Film Festival’s 50th anniversary, IMDb hosted its highly anticipated IMDb Dinner Party at KŌST, the rooftop restaurant atop the Bisha Hotel. This invitation-only gathering served as both a toast to the festival’s milestone year and a celebration of the filmmakers and storytellers shaping contemporary cinema.
The evening honored Maude Apatow (Poetic License), Nia DaCosta (Hedda), and Tessa Thompson (Hedda), whose work represents the artistry and innovation at the forefront of this year’s festival. Against panoramic views of Toronto’s skyline, guests enjoyed a night of crafted cocktails, elevated cuisine, and conversations that seamlessly moved between creative process, industry trends, and the timeless magic of film.
A Guest List of Industry Luminaries
The dinner drew an impressive mix of established names, rising talents, and influential industry figures. Among the attendees were newly appointed IMDb CEO Nikki Santoro, IMDb Founder and Executive Chair Col Needham, actress Lily James, director Hikari, director Olivia Rosenbloom, actor Tom Bateman, actress Nina Hoss, actor Nicholas Pinnock, actress and filmmaker Grace Glowicki, producer and model Gala Gordon, and actor-filmmaker Ben Petrie.
The creative roster continued with director Jonatan Etzler, producer Oskar Pimlott, director Rachel Lee Goldenberg, director Fawzia Mirza, filmmaker Anita Afonu, filmmaker Nana Adwoa Frimpong, actress Sydney Topliffe, actor Watson Rose, producer Anne Carey, producer Laura Michalchyshyn, producer Jeremy Kleiner, and producer Gabrielle Nadig. The evening also welcomed industry consultant Keri Putnam and digital creators Jess Spoll and Aimee La Joie, reflecting the increasingly interconnected worlds of film and digital storytelling.
A Celebration in Step with TIFF’s Legacy
While the Toronto International Film Festival has long been a platform for cinematic discovery, the IMDb Dinner Party offered a quieter, more curated space for connection. Between courses, conversations touched on the influence of independent cinema, the evolving role of streaming platforms, and the importance of championing diverse voices on and off the screen.
As TIFF’s 50th edition unfolded across the city, this private evening at KŌST underscored the festival’s role as not only a public celebration of film but also a hub for meaningful industry dialogue. For IMDb, the dinner served as both a tribute to the past five decades of storytelling and a nod to the visionaries shaping the next era of global cinema.
