Vermont’s Renoun Launches First-Ever Ski Membership Program

For a one-time enrollment fee starting at $395 plus $30 monthly dues, RenounPro members receive a pair of Renoun skis featuring the brand’s proprietary VibeStop™ vibration-reduction technology. Every two years, members automatically receive new premium skis. With the SwapAnytime™ benefit, they can exchange skis for a different model at any time for $150, ensuring they’re always riding the right setup for the day’s conditions.

The membership extends well beyond gear. Members gain access to exclusive mountain trips, enjoy up to 30% off premium partner brands in the Renoun Marketplace, and receive member-only ski graphics. The RenounPro App connects skiers for local meetups, athlete ski days, and digital events, creating a social network rooted in shared passion for the sport.