Vermont’s Renoun Launches First-Ever Ski Membership Program
September 9th, 2025 — Ten years after disrupting the industry as North America’s first direct-to-consumer ski company, Vermont-based is once again rewriting the rules. The brand today announced the launch of , the first ski membership program of its kind, designed to give skiers unprecedented flexibility, premium equipment, and exclusive access to a curated community and luxury mountain experiences.
A Membership Built for the Modern Skier
For a one-time enrollment fee starting at $395 plus $30 monthly dues, RenounPro members receive a pair of Renoun skis featuring the brand’s proprietary VibeStop™ vibration-reduction technology. Every two years, members automatically receive new premium skis. With the SwapAnytime™ benefit, they can exchange skis for a different model at any time for $150, ensuring they’re always riding the right setup for the day’s conditions.
The membership extends well beyond gear. Members gain access to exclusive mountain trips, enjoy up to 30% off premium partner brands in the Renoun Marketplace, and receive member-only ski graphics. The RenounPro App connects skiers for local meetups, athlete ski days, and digital events, creating a social network rooted in shared passion for the sport.
“We’re reimagining the entire relationships between skiers and their gear.”
Cyrus Schenck, Renoun founder and aeronautical engineer behind the company’s VibeStop technology.
“RenounPro solves the fundamental problems skiers face: choosing the right skis. The RenounPro membership unlocks the industry-first ability to swap skis anytime, so you’re always on the right equipment. Connecting and meeting new ski friends through our app just happens to be what everyone is raving about.”
Cyrus Schenck
Beyond Equipment: An Immersive Lifestyle
At its core, RenounPro is designed to remove the barriers between skiers and their best days on the mountain. The program’s community platform encourages members to share local mountain insights, coordinate runs, and plan ski trips together.
“Renoun has remained ahead of the curve, and this first-ever ski membership program shows our business isn’t just about selling skis — it’s about building customer connections and creating flexibility, value and the best ski memories.”
Rob Golden, CEO of Renoun since 2024.
“We can tell you where our customers ski, how often, and what model they’re on — something impossible for legacy ski brands. RenounPro represents the natural evolution of our direct-to-consumer success.”
Rob Golden
The Renoun Marketplace offers members first access to new product launches and four exclusive ski graphics released between October and January. Partner perks include discounts on premium brands such as Eleven Experiences, CARV, Ship Skis, TREW Gear, select bindings, and ATK.
Exclusive Mountain Trips with Eleven Experience
Renoun has partnered with luxury adventure company Eleven Experience to design limited-capacity destination trips for members. The inaugural winter 2026 lineup includes Revelstoke, British Columbia — offering 24 guest spots and 15 heli-skiing opportunities — and an alpine escape in France for 20 members.
“We are excited to host RenounPro members at our Eleven locations.”
Mike Hattrup, Eleven’s Director of Skiing
“At Eleven, we pride ourselves on delivering unique, extraordinary skiing experiences. Offering guests the opportunity to try Renoun’s most advanced ski technology will make a truly unforgettable trip even more exceptional.”
Mike Hattrup
Meeting the Shift Toward Experience-Driven Luxury
Golden sees the program as a reflection of a broader trend among affluent consumers: valuing experiences over ownership.
“RenounPro taps directly into this trend and we’re uniquely positioned to be the first to offer it to skiers.”
Rob Golden
“Instead of accumulating multiple ski setups that sit in storage, members not only gain flexible access to premium equipment, they participate in exclusive experiences that create lasting memories.”
Rob Golden
Launching in the U.S. for the 2025/26 ski season, Renoun is also exploring expansion into Europe, Japan, and South America — markets where its customer base already spends time on the slopes.
Expanding Environmental Commitments
RenounPro also deepens the brand’s sustainability initiatives. Building on Renoun’s carbon-neutral certification, the program expands the company’s trade-in model with charity donation options for exchanged skis. Members using the SwapAnytime™ feature can donate their previous skis — while keeping bindings — to nonprofit partners including Vermont Adaptive, Breckenridge Outdoor Education Center, and New England Disabled Sports.
By merging flexibility, high-performance technology, curated experiences, and community, RenounPro is carving a new path in the ski industry — one where access and connection take priority over ownership, and the mountain becomes a shared space for innovation and camaraderie.
