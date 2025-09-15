Inside House of Champion: The Star-Studded NYFW Kickoff Event You Need to Know About

New York Fashion Week is known for its bold debuts, buzz-worthy afterparties, and front rows packed with faces that dominate both fashion and film. But this season, House of Champion Powered by Sports Illustrated proved that the kickoff party could be just as iconic as the runways themselves.

Held in the heart of NYC, this high-energy event brought together a who's who of the fashion, sports, and entertainment worlds—and yes, everybody was decked out in Champion. Think oversized logos, vintage varsity looks, modern tailoring, and that signature sporty ease that’s defined the brand for over a century.

As someone lucky enough to attend, I can confirm: this wasn’t just a party, it was a celebration of legacy, community, and style evolution. There were passed bites, free-flowing cocktails, and an overall energy that felt electric. Archival pieces lined the space, telling the story of Champion’s century-long influence—from courtside to catwalk.