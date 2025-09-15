Inside House of Champion: The Star-Studded NYFW Kickoff Event You Need to Know About
Sportswear Meets Streetwear at House of Champion
New York Fashion Week is known for its bold debuts, buzz-worthy afterparties, and front rows packed with faces that dominate both fashion and film. But this season, House of Champion Powered by Sports Illustrated proved that the kickoff party could be just as iconic as the runways themselves.
Held in the heart of NYC, this high-energy event brought together a who's who of the fashion, sports, and entertainment worlds—and yes, everybody was decked out in Champion. Think oversized logos, vintage varsity looks, modern tailoring, and that signature sporty ease that’s defined the brand for over a century.
As someone lucky enough to attend, I can confirm: this wasn’t just a party, it was a celebration of legacy, community, and style evolution. There were passed bites, free-flowing cocktails, and an overall energy that felt electric. Archival pieces lined the space, telling the story of Champion’s century-long influence—from courtside to catwalk.
A Guest List That Deserved Its Own Catwalk
The star power was undeniable. Attendees included Camille Kostek, Romeo Beckham, Aly Raisman, Xandra Pohl, Sophia Culpo, Nicole Williams English, Remi Bader, Ellie Thumann, and Sofi Tukker, to name a few.
On the ground, I had the chance to catch up with content creator Haley Baylee (who was radiating main character energy), Big Brother alum Matt Hardeman and Makensy Manbeck (bringing reality TV flair to real-world fashion), and actor/singer Zachary Gordon, who’s been making waves lately with some impressive new singles. To top it off, we also spoke with Nia Sioux, who opened up about her powerful new memoir, Bottom of the Pyramid.
Every conversation felt like a snapshot of where fashion meets influence. It’s rare to see athletes, artists, and influencers all seamlessly blending into a singular fashion-forward crowd.
Custom Hoodies, Sports Illustrated Covers & Global Style
A standout moment? The Champion customization station, where guests designed their own hoodies, a playful touch that brought out the inner designer in everyone. Meanwhile, the Sports Illustrated cover photo booth was constantly buzzing, giving guests a chance to see themselves on the mag that helped define American sports culture.
Champion’s global reach was on full display too. Interactive exhibits highlighted styles from EMEIA, APAC, and LATAM markets, all while previewing the new Champion x Target collab and teasing the Sports Illustrated Women’s Games coming this Fall.
Setting the Pace for Fashion Week
As the first event on our NYFW docket, House of Champion didn’t just raise the bar... it bench-pressed it. It was buzzy, beautifully executed, and brimming with purpose. Part party, part activation, part sartorial time capsule, the night marked a strong start to a week where fashion is everything but predictable.
If this event was any indication, the intersection of athleticism, self-expression, and luxury streetwear will continue to dominate the fashion conversation. And in true Champion style, it’s not just about what you wear, but how you move in it.
