Irving, Texas Emerges as a Racecation Hotspot
Source: Visit Irving
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
For runners who seek more than a medal, Irving, Texas is quietly redefining the racecation. Tucked between Dallas and Fort Worth, this emerging destination combines USATF-certified marathon courses, luxury accommodations, and the warmth of Southern hospitality, making it an unexpected standout on the national racing calendar.
Six Signature Events, Countless Experiences
The Irving Marathon Running Series (IMRS) anchors the city’s calendar with six events spread across the year:
Irving Oktoberfest Half Marathon – October
Irving Turkey Trot – November
Irving Frost Marathon – January
Irving Love on the Run Half Marathon – February
Irving Marathon – March/April (Boston Qualifier)
Irving Fiesta de Mayo Half Marathon – May
Each event offers multiple distances, including 5K and 10K options, while the two marathons serve as Boston Qualifiers. For competitive runners, Irving’s flat, fast courses deliver personal best potential, while casual runners and families are equally drawn to the celebratory atmosphere.
More Than Miles
Race weekends here are designed to feel like a festival. The season kicks off October 4 with the Irving Oktoberfest Half Marathon, where finish lines flow seamlessly into beer gardens, live music, and Bavarian-style revelry. The community has hosted more than 45 events since 2019, welcoming thousands of participants with local volunteers fueling the energy.
“What distinguishes Irving is the balance we offer. With six events and multiple race distances per event, there’s race appeal for every kind of runner. Our central location near DFW International Airport makes it easy to join us from anywhere in the country. We’re not too big and not too small — Irving is ‘just right,’ combining the convenience of a compact city with the amenities of a world-class destination.”
Lazaro Alvarez, Founder and CEO of IMRS
Visit Irving underscores the appeal: “From a no-hassle race experience and fast, scenic courses to next-level swag and rockin’ post-parties, these events deliver more than miles,” said Lori Sirmen of Visit Irving.
The Racecation Advantage
Beyond the start line, Irving offers a surprising mix of leisure and luxury. Runners can check into the Westin Irving Convention Center Hotel or the boutique-inspired Texican Court, both positioned steps from the start and finish lines. For those craving resort-style indulgence, the newly opened Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Las Colinas is just a short drive away. Between races, guests can explore urban lakes, canals, diverse dining, and the city’s walkable entertainment district.
Planning Ahead
With registration open for all six events, IMRS encourages participants to plan early. Located minutes from Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, Irving is one of the most accessible destinations for runners nationwide. And with every detail — from streamlined logistics to lively after-parties — thoughtfully designed, it may just be the country’s best-kept secret for combining endurance and escape.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.