Epic Padel Secures $10 Million to Accelerate U.S. Expansion
Padel has already captivated 30 million players across 130 countries, played on more than 63,000 courts worldwide. Yet in the United States, where fewer than 700 courts currently exist, the sport remains in its infancy. Epic Padel, a Virginia-based operator and investor, is determined to change that. The company has closed an oversubscribed $10 million seed round to launch its first clubs and support a new generation of ventures shaping the padel ecosystem.
Funding Momentum Backed by Investors and Athletes
The $10 million raise was led by NowaisWorld, the sports investment arm of Nowais Inc., and Stryde Ventures, with additional support from 305 Ventures, High Water Venture Partners, Lane Holdings, Off Court Ventures, Silverback Capital Group, and angel investors Elias Sultan and Sharam Gulzad. The round also brought in a roster of cultural figures and elite athletes including Omar Nour, Tre Boston, and NHL star Nicklas Bäckström.
This financial backing positions Epic Padel to roll out 4–6 new clubs in the near term, with target locations in Virginia, Milwaukee, South Carolina, and Utah. The approach prioritizes scalable indoor-outdoor facilities and sustainable builds, transforming underutilized sites such as parking lots, warehouses, and racquet clubs into high-energy community hubs.
A Vision for Scale and Inclusivity
Founded by Maryam Al Muslehi and Hala Sarkis, Epic Padel is pursuing a vertically integrated model that combines club operations, early-stage investments, and tech-enabled infrastructure. The company already operates a pilot club in North Carolina and is building on that proof of concept to expand its reach.
“Our ambition is to create the leading padel platform in North America – not just by building clubs, but by investing across the sport’s ecosystem: from events and equipment to tech and talent. This funding positions us to scale with speed, strategy, and strong backing.”
Hala Sarkis, Group CEO of Epic Padel
The U.S. racquet sport market has traditionally leaned toward luxury-oriented experiences in major metros. Epic Padel aims to reframe that landscape by focusing on tier-2 cities and accessible pricing, creating environments that welcome students, families, and racquet enthusiasts of all levels.
“We saw padel explode across the MENA region, and realized how far behind the U.S. was. We want to bring the sport to all 50 states through clubs, leagues, and investments that build long-term foundations.”
Maryam Al Muslehi, Founder and Board Member
Building a Global Ecosystem
Epic Padel’s reach extends far beyond U.S. courts. Its portfolio includes investments in the Pro Padel League and the New York Atlantics franchise, as well as leading clubs such as Ultra Padel in Miami, Padel 39 in Texas, Padel Haus across New York and Georgia, Padel India, and The Padel Hub in the UK.
The company is also backing technology-driven ventures including Clutch AI, a real-time video and data platform; Two Two, a Swedish premium gear and apparel innovator; and Red Padel, the operator of the World Padel Rating. Together, these partnerships create what Epic calls a “Padel Index,” a diversified investment approach designed to strengthen the sport on a global scale.
“Our portfolio gives us strategic value across operators, technology, leagues, teams, and tournaments. We’re able to collaborate on initiatives that lift the entire ecosystem, not just one operator. In many ways, we’re creating a ‘Padel Index,’ investing in the sport as a whole rather than a single bet.”
Kareem Anabtawi, Co-Founder and CIO of Epic Padel
Expanding Into New Markets
The company is also incubating the College Padel League (CPL) to integrate the sport into campus life, and preparing to launch Zero.40, a member app that merges booking, analytics, ratings, and community engagement. Merchandise collaborations with athlete-investors will soon follow, broadening the brand’s presence in retail and e-commerce.
Led operationally by racquet sport veteran Tim Bainton, Epic Padel emphasizes scale, sustainability, and community.
“Padel is more than a sport, it’s a lifestyle. We’re building clubs that welcome everyone, not just the elite. And through tech, partnerships, and real community engagement, we’re making it possible.”
Tim Bainton
Looking Ahead
With Deloitte projecting a 30,000-court shortfall in the U.S. by 2030, Epic Padel’s ambitions align with a critical growth moment for the sport. By combining grassroots accessibility with global partnerships, the company is positioning padel not as a niche pastime, but as a lifestyle movement ready to take root across America.
