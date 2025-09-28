Epic Padel Secures $10 Million to Accelerate U.S. Expansion

Padel has already captivated 30 million players across 130 countries, played on more than 63,000 courts worldwide. Yet in the United States, where fewer than 700 courts currently exist, the sport remains in its infancy. Epic Padel, a Virginia-based operator and investor, is determined to change that. The company has closed an oversubscribed $10 million seed round to launch its first clubs and support a new generation of ventures shaping the padel ecosystem.