Is Bad Bunny About to Rewrite the Rules of the Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Bad Bunny: The Announcement That Shook the NFL
On September 28, 2025, the NFL made headlines worldwide with its announcement that global sensation Bad Bunny will headline the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8, 2026. For Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, this moment is not only about career achievement but also about cultural visibility. His music, performed almost entirely in Spanish, has broken language barriers to dominate global streaming charts, surpassing even English-speaking megastars. By placing him at the center of the Super Bowl, the NFL is acknowledging not only his immense popularity but also the shifting demographics of its fan base.
For decades, halftime shows leaned heavily on American pop icons, but this year signals something different: a recognition that the Latin audience is both powerful and permanent. Bad Bunny’s selection is less about novelty and more about inevitability, as the NFL positions itself to resonate with younger, more diverse, and globally connected fans.
“What I'm feeling goes beyond myself. It's for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown… this is for my people, my culture, and our history. Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
Bad Bunny
Bad Bunny: Latin Superstar to Lead America’s Biggest Stage
The Super Bowl halftime show is more than a concert—it is a cultural event with global stakes. Averaging over 115 million viewers each year, it attracts more eyes than the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys combined. For the NFL, the decision to feature Bad Bunny is a strategic move aimed at securing a larger international audience, particularly across Latin America, where viewership of American football has been steadily climbing. Mexico, Puerto Rico, and several South American markets have embraced the sport, and Bad Bunny, as the most-streamed artist in the world, is a perfect ambassador to bridge cultures.
His music defies traditional pop formulas, blending reggaeton, trap, and experimental sounds that resonate with both younger and older listeners. By giving him the stage, the NFL is not just creating spectacle; it is aligning itself with the energy of a new generation. This performance will not only entertain but also act as a cultural bridge, strengthening the league’s reach beyond American borders.
Bad Bunny: Politics on the Biggest Stage in Sports
Bad Bunny is not simply a performer; he is a cultural force with strong political resonance. Earlier this year, he canceled several U.S. tour dates after voicing concerns about ICE enforcement against his largely Latino fan base. His outspoken criticism of immigration policies has made him a target of political backlash, and his halftime appearance brings those tensions directly into America’s living rooms.
Trump adviser Corey Lewandowski fueled controversy when he announced that ICE agents would be present at the Super Bowl, warning: “We will find you and apprehend you.” (People.com)
For many immigrant communities, this declaration turned a celebration into a moment of fear. The NFL, a brand known for steering clear of overt political messaging, suddenly finds itself in the middle of one of the most heated cultural debates of the decade. Whether Bad Bunny leans into politics during his performance—or avoids it altogether—the perception of his presence already carries political weight. The NFL Halftime Show is no longer just about music; it is a reflection of identity and belonging in America.
Backlash, Boycotts, and Bad Faith
With great visibility comes inevitable backlash. Some conservative voices have decried Bad Bunny’s selection, calling it a divisive choice. Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick sparked headlines when she declared, “No songs in English should not be allowed.” (EW.com)
This comment, echoing an outdated view of cultural gatekeeping, highlights the resistance some Americans feel toward a halftime show that embraces diversity. Social media has amplified the controversy, with some fans threatening to boycott the broadcast. False rumors have even circulated, such as claims that Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell had blasted the NFL’s decision, which were quickly debunked.
Despite the noise, the backlash underscores how deeply entertainment choices are entangled with cultural politics. For every critic, however, there are millions of fans who see this as a milestone worth celebrating. Bad Bunny’s presence represents not just a win for representation but a reminder that America’s cultural landscape is evolving, and resistance to change is part of the process.
A Defining Moment for the NFL and Latin Culture
The stakes for this halftime show could not be higher. Past performances—Beyoncé’s politically charged “Formation,” or Shakira and J. Lo’s 2020 Miami celebration of Latin culture—proved that the Super Bowl can be more than entertainment; it can be a statement. Bad Bunny has the opportunity to build on that legacy, using his global platform to highlight Puerto Rican pride and the richness of Latin identity.
The NFL, however, is known for controlling its messaging tightly, and any overtly political elements could clash with its cautious corporate posture. Still, the very act of placing a Spanish-language superstar on the stage is political in itself, whether or not Bad Bunny chooses to emphasize it. For his fans, this is not about controversy—it is about representation, pride, and visibility on the world’s biggest stage. For the NFL, it’s a gamble with potentially huge cultural payoff: either a historic triumph of inclusion or a lightning rod for further division.
The Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show is watched by more people than the Oscars, Grammys, and Emmys combined—averaging over 115 million viewers.
