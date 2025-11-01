ArcheoRunning Unveils ArcheoBikeTour: A Fresh Way to Explore Rome’s Villa Borghese
A New Chapter in Active Exploration
ArcheoRunning, the trailblazing wellness tourism company that has redefined how travelers experience the Eternal City since 2016, is introducing a new dimension to its offerings: the ArcheoBikeTour. Best known for its immersive running tours, the Rome-based company now invites guests to discover the city on two wheels with an expert-guided cycling experience through Villa Borghese—Rome’s nearly 200-acre green sanctuary at the heart of the city.
The new ArcheoBikeTour expands on the brand’s philosophy of pairing movement with cultural discovery. This two-hour guided ride, followed by a one-hour organic brunch picnic, leads participants through the villa’s historic pathways, sculptures, and hidden corners. Each route is carefully designed to reveal the park’s layered past, tracing its transformation from an aristocratic estate into one of the city’s most beloved public spaces.
Cycling Through Art, Nature, and History
Villa Borghese, often described as the lungs of Rome, offers the perfect setting for ArcheoRunning’s latest venture. Participants will explore its landscaped gardens, admire architectural gems, and enjoy panoramic viewpoints that few visitors ever reach. Along the way, guides share the park’s lesser-known stories—narratives that intertwine art, archaeology, and Roman heritage.
What distinguishes the ArcheoBikeTour is its emphasis on personalization. Each experience is tailored to participants’ interests, fitness levels, and preferences. Even the picnic menu and thematic focus can be customized, ensuring that no two tours are alike. It is this bespoke, wellness-oriented approach that has made ArcheoRunning a favorite among travelers seeking deeper, more meaningful ways to engage with the Eternal City.
A Taste of Wellness in the Gardens
After cycling through the park’s verdant avenues and historic landmarks, guests are treated to a serene picnic amid the tranquil beauty of the Borghese gardens. The brunch menu features health-conscious fare—avocado toast, yogurt with granola, fresh seasonal fruit, and natural juices—all made with organic ingredients. The experience concludes in a quiet corner of the park, carefully chosen for its ambiance and connection to nature.
Pricing begins at €240 (approximately $284 USD), with bike rentals and customized arrangements available based on group size and requests. Families are welcome, with child seats and pull-behind wagons provided upon request, allowing participants of all ages to join the experience.
A Pioneer in Wellness Tourism
Founded by Isabella Calidonna, an art historian, certified archaeologist, and licensed tour guide, ArcheoRunning has been pioneering a new form of experiential travel since its inception in 2016. Calidonna, who also serves as a coach certified by both FIDAL (Italian Athletics Federation) and CONI (Italian National Olympic Committee), brings together her expertise in history, art, and sports to offer experiences that move both body and mind.
Her tours, whether by foot or now by bike, provide a balance between physical activity and cultural immersion. Existing ArcheoRunning itineraries include private running and walking tours through Villa Pamphilj, Trastevere, the Roman Bridges, ancient aqueducts, and the Appian Way—each revealing Rome’s timeless beauty through a fresh, dynamic lens.
Rediscovering Rome Through Movement
The launch of the ArcheoBikeTour marks an exciting evolution for ArcheoRunning and for wellness tourism in Rome. By blending active exploration with history, nature, and gastronomy, the company continues to challenge how travelers experience the city—encouraging them not just to see Rome, but to feel it.
As Villa Borghese unfolds its stories through each pedal and pause, participants gain more than a glimpse of Rome’s past; they connect with its rhythm, its elegance, and its enduring vitality.
