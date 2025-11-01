ArcheoRunning Unveils ArcheoBikeTour: A Fresh Way to Explore Rome’s Villa Borghese

ArcheoRunning, the trailblazing wellness tourism company that has redefined how travelers experience the Eternal City since 2016, is introducing a new dimension to its offerings: the ArcheoBikeTour. Best known for its immersive running tours, the Rome-based company now invites guests to discover the city on two wheels with an expert-guided cycling experience through Villa Borghese—Rome’s nearly 200-acre green sanctuary at the heart of the city.