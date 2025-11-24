Where to Play During Miami Art Week 2025: The Luxury Music Guide to the Week’s Most Exclusive Parties and Performances

Miami Art Week has grown into a cultural constellation where music, art, and design share the spotlight with the city’s most influential nightlife institutions. This year’s programming elevates the after-dark landscape with international DJ talent, artistic collaborations, and immersive sound-driven gatherings that mirror the creative electricity unfolding across the fairs.
CASA NEOS sets the tone for Miami Art Week with an international collaboration on December 5 that brings Shellona St. Tropez to the United States for the very first time. The partnership unites Miami’s riverfront hotspot with the French Riviera’s globally recognized beach club, creating a three-night series that centers on high-caliber sound and elevated hospitality. Adriatique leads the Friday program, followed by PAWSA on December 6 and Marco Carola on December 7, each contributing their own interpretation of CASA NEOS’s Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere.
Set along the Miami River at 40 SW North River Drive, the experience mirrors the signature energy of the venue’s “Sunset Rituals,” transforming Art Week nightlife into an international exchange of sound, style, and cultural influence.
NYLON House returns on December 5 with its signature invitation-only format, attracting cultural trendsetters, artists, and international talent. Adriatique will headline the night, appearing alongside additional surprise performances that build on NYLON House’s reputation for introducing the next wave of global creatives.
The event is part of the broader NYLON Membership program, which offers exclusive access to art and music gatherings throughout the year. During Miami Art Week, this one-night engagement becomes a meeting point for the communities driving contemporary culture, offering immersive sound, curated activations, and a sense of discovery that has made NYLON House a perennial Art Week fixture.
LIV Miami anchors its Art Week lineup with a full roster of internationally recognized artists, transforming the Fontainebleau’s iconic nightclub into a destination for music lovers seeking high-energy sets throughout the week. The series begins December 3 with a Special Basel Edition event featuring a surprise performer. Tiësto arrives on December 4, followed by Black Coffee on December 5, John Summit on December 6, and the returning “LIV on Sunday Basel Edition” on December 7.
Each night offers a different expression of the club’s music-driven identity. The programming showcases a blend of house, electronic, and chart-topping production, giving Art Week guests the chance to experience some of the industry’s most influential names in an environment synonymous with Miami nightlife.
E11EVEN Miami presents its annual Art Week celebration titled “The Art of Nightlife,” reinforcing the venue’s position as one of the city’s most high-profile destinations for music and performance. Beginning December 3, the club hosts Ty Dolla Sign, followed by Diplo on December 4, 50 Cent on December 5, Marshmello on December 6, and CAMELPHAT on December 7.
Alongside the nightly programming, E11EVEN will also host its annual E11EVEN Golf Classic on December 4, adding a daytime component for those weaving networking and entertainment into their Art Week itinerary. With its theatrical production elements and consistent lineup of A-list performers, E11EVEN delivers a multi-sensory approach that aligns seamlessly with the creative fervor of Art Week.
On December 6, Breakaway Beach introduces its Miami Art Week edition, transforming the sands of 38th and Collins into a music-driven environment featuring Grammy Award winner Zedd as headliner. The lineup includes Chris Lorenzo, Daniel Allan, Kaleena Zanders, Night Tales, and Benjamin Lloyd, creating a festival-caliber showcase designed for Art Week’s younger, music-focused audience. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Produced in partnership with Elite Daily, Breakaway Beach blends performances with brand activations and interactive moments that reflect the experiential side of Miami Art Week. With a nationwide expansion underway for 2026, the Breakaway brand continues to build its presence among fans seeking high-energy outdoor programming during the city's busiest cultural week.
MILA Miami introduces a cross-disciplinary collaboration that combines artistic design with a stacked DJ lineup running December 2 through 7. Throughout the week, Philip Karto displays his limited-edition MILA x Philip Karto 2025 handbag capsule across the second and third floors, accompanied by a charitable live auction supporting South Florida Easterseals.
The music program unfolds across six nights, featuring Miguelle and Tons on December 2, ANOTR on December 3, Dixon on December 4, Desiree on December 5, Valeron on December 6, and Kimonos on December 7. The combination of fashion, artistry, and late-night soundtrack reflects MILA’s position as a cultural anchor along Lincoln Road during Art Week.
The Sylvester offers a grounded yet culturally rich program that blends local artistry with global talent. On December 2, the venue hosts Rapture’s Deli x CRY BABY, an activation that merges Miami sound culture with an internationally recognized cocktail program. CRY BABY, ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars, curates a one-night-only menu while Rapture’s Deli introduces an installation that ties together sound and visual expression.
On December 3, the bar shifts into “Art After Dark: Miami Vice Edition,” featuring secret musical guests, an open-format set, and a live painting session by artist FossMoves. Running 9 p.m. to 3 a.m., the evening captures the cinematic quality of Miami nightlife during Art Week, offering an intimate alternative to the city’s megaclub programming.
Basement Miami reimagines nightlife through its hybrid environment, which includes an indoor ice-skating rink and a reinterpreted bowling alley illuminated with specialty lighting and sound. During Art Week, the venue becomes a lively stop for those looking to weave movement and music into their evening. While no specific Art Week performances are listed, Basement’s design-driven programming aligns seamlessly with the creative spirit surrounding the fairs.
On December 4, Dante’s HiFi hosts a listening event with Rich Medina, who will play an all-vinyl Miles Davis set from his personal collection through the venue’s Klipsch-powered system. Running 7 to 9 p.m., the evening offers a rare chance to step into a slower tempo during Art Week, grounding guests in sound that shaped generations of improvisational music. As Miami prepares to join global celebrations of the Miles Davis centennial, this event serves as a thoughtful bridge between past and present.
Art Week in Miami continues to expand beyond gallery walls and fair tents, turning the city into a stage for artists, DJs, performers, and cultural innovators. Each of the experiences above adds a distinct note to the week’s larger composition. For travelers and locals alike, the opportunity lies in exploring how music, nightlife, and artistic expression intersect across Miami’s most influential venues.
