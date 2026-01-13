Pegasus World Cup Marks a Decade of Racing, Music, and Miami Spectacle
On Saturday, January 24, 2026, the Pegasus World Cup returns to Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach with a milestone that few sporting events reach while still feeling ahead of the curve. Ten years in, the Pegasus World Cup has cemented itself as a fixture not only on the Thoroughbred racing calendar, but also within Miami’s broader cultural landscape, where sport, entertainment, fashion, and hospitality intersect in full view.
Since its debut, the event has challenged long-held assumptions about what a race day can be. The 10th anniversary edition leans fully into that identity, pairing elite competition with carefully curated music programming and hospitality experiences that extend well beyond the track.
Racing at the Highest Level
At its core, the Pegasus World Cup remains a serious sporting event, underscored by a total of $5.7 million in race day purses. The 2026 lineup includes the $3 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational (GI), the $1 million Pegasus World Cup Championship Turf Invitational (GI), and the $500,000 Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational (GII). Together, they draw top connections, world-class horses, and a global audience.
"The Pegasus World Cup was created to introduce a new, meaningful event to the Thoroughbred horse racing calendar. Ten years in, it is recognized as one of the most anticipated and exciting events in the sport. Thank you to the horsemen and women, long-standing partners like Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew, sponsors, enthusiastic fans and guests, and the South Florida community for your part in helping 1/ST reach this milestone moment.”
Belinda Stronach, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of 1/ST
The Flamingo Room Takes Center Stage
Reimagined for the anniversary year, the Flamingo Room continues to anchor the Pegasus World Cup experience. With sweeping views of the track, the exclusive space blends elevated cuisine and live entertainment in equal measure. Guests will enjoy a bespoke menu curated by Groot Hospitality concepts Gekkō, Komodo, Papi Steak, and Casadonna, reinforcing the group’s signature presence across Miami’s dining scene.
Entertainment unfolds throughout the day with live performances by Brian Newman, the Grammy-winning producer, creative, and musical director, followed by a tailored DJ and vocal set by Empire Of The Sun. The performance takes place in the Flamingo Room and private suites after the races, reinforcing the event’s reputation for pairing top-tier racing with global music acts. The Flamingo Room is sold out for 2026.
A New Era for the Pegasus Fan Zone
This year also introduces a reimagined Pegasus Fan Zone, located in Gulfstream Park’s Carousel Club. Developed through a collaboration between Groot Hospitality and Palm Tree Crew, the space is designed as a high-energy social hub. Hosted by Griffin Johnson, the Fan Zone combines hospitality, wagering contests, partner activations, and a Palm Tree Crew–curated lineup featuring Two Friends, Ruckus, Rae Sada, and more.
An added highlight is the Carousel Club VIP Garden, which includes beverages, food by Groot Hospitality, and on-the-rail homestretch views as horses charge toward the finish.
“We are excited to continue our partnership with Belinda and the entire 1/ST team to deliver an incredible experience at the Pegasus World Cup this year.”
Myles Shear, Palm Tree Crew Co-Founder
Beyond the Track: Nightlife and After Hours
When racing concludes, the celebration continues at LIV Nightclub in Miami Beach, where the official Pegasus World Cup after-party brings the energy indoors. Headlined by Frank Walker and ARTY, the event extends the weekend into Miami’s nightlife scene.
“Groot Hospitality has been proud to support the Pegasus World Cup from day one, and celebrating its ten-year milestone is special. This year we’re bringing our best in dining and entertainment to every part of the experience, from the Flamingo Room and Carousel Club VIP Garden, to the official after-party at LIV at Fontainebleau Miami Beach with Frank Walker, all in support of making Pegasus the hottest day in horse racing.”
David Grutman, Founder of Groot Hospitality
Partners, Craftsmanship, and the Winner’s Circle
The 2026 Pegasus World Cup is supported by an extensive roster of premier partners shaping the guest experience. Anheuser-Busch launches a new three-year partnership with a Stella Artois–branded Airstream bar on the trackside apron. NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer activates throughout the Carousel Club and apron, while Don Julio Tequila anchors the event’s signature cocktail, The Pegasus Paloma, and showcases Don Julio 70® Cristalino Tequila.
Brown-Forman expands its presence with Woodford Reserve signature cocktails and roving tastings, alongside a Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey activation. CELSIUS® energizes the Fan Zone with a custom photo moment, Champagne Pommery serves as the official champagne with Winner’s Circle toasts, Pepsi sponsors a race, and Visit Lauderdale returns as the official tourism partner.
Baccarat once again serves as the Official Trophy Purveyor. The crystal Pegase Horses, standing over twenty inches tall, are crafted in limited production. The Pegase Horse in Black, valued at $57,000, will be awarded to the Pegasus World Cup Invitational winner, while the Pegase Horse in Clear, valued at $50,000, will go to the Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational winner.
Tickets, Access, and Wagering
Tickets for the 2026 Pegasus World Cup range from $135 to $2,300, with options including Clubhouse seating starting at $135, the Pegasus Fan Zone at $234, Carousel Club VIP Garden at $1,039, and Ten Palms starting at $668. Among the general admission experiences is the Casadonna Finish Line Terrace, which includes access to the Breezeway, Trackside Apron, Walking Ring, Casino, live DJs, and a sponsored open bar for guests 21 and over by Stella Artois and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.
Private Suites with trackside terraces remain available in limited numbers by contacting premiumseating@pegasusworldcup.com.
Wagering is powered by 1/ST BET, the official betting app of the event. Designed with advanced AI technology, the platform aims to make betting accessible and intuitive for both first-time participants and experienced handicappers.
A Decade Defined by Culture
Over the years, the Pegasus World Cup has attracted an audience that spans sport and celebrity, with past guests including Camila Cabello, Alix Earle, Rick Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Lenny Kravitz, Pharrell Williams, Usher, and Venus Williams. Post-race performances have featured artists such as Calvin Harris, Joe Jonas, Kygo, Snoop Dogg, Mark Ronson, Post Malone, and Black Coffee.
The racing itself has welcomed champions including Arrogate, California Chrome, Gun Runner, City of Light, Knicks Go, Life Is Good, National Treasure, Mystik Dan, and White Abarrio, reinforcing the event’s credibility at the highest level of the sport.
The 2026 Pegasus World Cup will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m. EST, with full-day coverage on FanDuel TV and global distribution through HBA Media.
