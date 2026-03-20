Sports and Entertainment

Cadillac Championship Returns to Miami, Bringing PGA TOUR Prestige Back to Doral

The April 29 to May 3 Tournament at Trump National Doral Blends Elite Golf, Premium Hospitality, and Miami’s Signature Energy for a New Era of Luxury Sports Experiences
Golf green with bunker, lake and Trump Doral sign in Miami
The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral sets the stage for the return of the Cadillac Championship in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR
4 min read

Miami has long understood how to host a moment. This spring, it adds another to its calendar with the return of top-tier professional golf. The Cadillac Championship, a newly designated PGA TOUR Signature Event, will take place April 29 through May 3, 2026, marking the sport’s return to Trump National Doral’s Blue Monster for the first time in a decade.

For a city known for merging sport with lifestyle, the event arrives with a clear point of view. It is not only about competition. It is about creating an experience that reflects Miami’s approach to hospitality, where world-class performance and elevated leisure share the same stage.

A Historic Course Steps Back Into the Spotlight

Island-style golf green with flagstick and surrounding water in Miami
Blue Monster green surrounded by water and palm trees at Trump National DoralPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR

The Blue Monster at Trump National Doral carries a legacy that places it among golf’s most recognizable venues. The 2026 championship will mark the 56th PGA TOUR event hosted on the course, which previously welcomed the TOUR consecutively from 1962 to 2016.

Over the decades, the course has seen 14 World Golf Hall of Famers claim 24 titles, including Tiger Woods, who secured four victories there. That history gives the return a sense of continuity, even as the event enters a new phase under its Cadillac Championship identity.

As a Signature Event, the tournament will feature a limited field of 72 players, composed of top performers across the current and previous PGA TOUR seasons. Early expectations include appearances from names such as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose, and Tommy Fleetwood, reinforcing the event’s position among the TOUR’s most competitive stops.

More Than a Tournament, A Miami-Style Experience

Private hospitality suite with bar and seating at a golf event
1962 Club suite provides exclusive on-course luxury hospitality at Trump National DoralPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR

What distinguishes the Cadillac Championship within the broader PGA TOUR calendar is how deliberately it leans into its setting. Miami’s energy is not treated as background. It is part of the experience.

Throughout the week, guests can expect dedicated fan zones across the course featuring local food and drink offerings, designed to reflect the city’s culinary identity while keeping spectators close to the action. Daily Grounds tickets allow access to these areas, offering a flexible way to move through the course and watch play unfold from multiple vantage points.

The result is a format that feels less rigid than traditional tournament viewing. Spectators are encouraged to circulate, socialize, and experience the event as both a sporting competition and a social occasion.

Golf green with bunker, lake and Trump Doral sign in Miami
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Elevated Hospitality Defines the Viewing Experience

Upscale hospitality lounge with bar seating inside a tournament suite
Miracle Mile Suites deliver refined indoor hospitality at the Cadillac Championship in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR

For those looking to approach the championship through a more curated lens, the event’s premium hospitality program introduces multiple ways to experience the tournament with added comfort and exclusivity.

Among the standout offerings:

  • 1962 Club: Access to the Trump National Doral clubhouse’s Living Room, valet parking, and a private on-course venue overlooking the 9th and 18th greens, with all-inclusive food and beverage curated by award-winning chefs

  • Miracle Mile Suite: A climate-controlled hospitality tent with a patio positioned on the 18th green, featuring a lunch buffet, afternoon hors d’oeuvres, and premium open bar

  • Brickell Avenue Pavilion: A reserved shared hospitality space on the 9th and 18th greens, offering buffet dining and premium bar service

  • Lincoln Road Cabanas: An open-air venue along the 16th green, combining a viewing deck with all-inclusive hospitality offerings

  • Michelob ULTRA Club: A social hub near the 17th hole with covered seating and complimentary beer, wine, and soft drinks

Stadium-style seating and hospitality suite overlooking a golf course
Premium hospitality seating at the Cadillac Championship offers elevated viewing at Trump National DoralPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR

These environments reflect a broader shift in sports hospitality, where spectators are no longer choosing between comfort and proximity. At the Cadillac Championship, the goal is to deliver both, with settings that allow guests to follow the tournament while entertaining clients, hosting friends, or simply settling into the rhythm of the day.

Accessibility Meets Atmosphere

Golf green with sand bunker, palm trees and water at Trump National Doral
The Blue Monster course at Trump National Doral showcases pristine fairways and water hazards in Miami

Despite its elevated offerings, the event maintains a level of accessibility that keeps it open to a wider audience. Daily Grounds tickets start at $40 for Wednesday, with pricing adjusted based on demand.

The tournament also includes a family-friendly ticket policy, allowing up to two children aged 15 and under to attend for free with a ticketed adult, encouraging a broader mix of attendees across the week.

That balance between accessibility and exclusivity mirrors Miami itself. The city has long been able to accommodate both, offering entry points at different levels while maintaining a consistent sense of occasion.

A New Chapter for Golf in South Florida

Palm-lined golf course with clubhouse and lake at Trump National Doral
Trump National Doral clubhouse and Blue Monster course set the stage for the Cadillac Championship in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of PGA TOUR

The return of the PGA TOUR to Doral signals more than a one-off event. It reflects a renewed investment in Miami as a destination for major sporting experiences that also function as lifestyle moments.

For those planning their spring calendar, the Cadillac Championship offers a compelling reason to spend time outdoors, follow elite competition, and take part in a setting where hospitality and sport intersect with intention.

In Miami, the most memorable events tend to extend beyond their official schedule. The Cadillac Championship appears poised to do exactly that, bringing golf back to the Blue Monster with a format that feels as much about how you experience the week as who wins on Sunday.
Golf green with bunker, lake and Trump Doral sign in Miami
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