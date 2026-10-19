Elizabeth Holmes: The Woman Who Refuses to Believe She Failed

A successful entrepreneur needs to know when a product isn't working, when the strategy needs to change, and when the evidence contradicts the original vision. That, to me, is the most interesting aspect of Elizabeth Holmes. She appears to have constructed an identity around being a visionary who would revolutionize healthcare. And I wonder whether acknowledging the failure of Theranos would require her to abandon that identity entirely. Perhaps that's something she simply cannot bring herself to do. But it may help explain why Holmes continues to speak about her ambitions in ways that seem so disconnected from the historical record.