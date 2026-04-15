The Most Expensive Gemstones in the World and the Meaning Behind Each One

The world’s most expensive gemstones are at once geological miracles, social currency, and, in the right lighting, small portals to the spiritual side of life. Over centuries, these jewels have gathered about themselves layers of meaning.
Sensible people, as well as regular users of spiritual guidance platforms like the Nebula website, know that choosing a gemstone means finding one whose symbolic undertones resonate with the owner’s inner life. Beneath the carats and the cut, every stone carries a story, and it’s usually one worth getting a second opinion about, preferably from someone with a spiritual perspective.
Red diamonds are among the rarest in the world. However, their rarity is not the most special thing about them.
They radiate intense energy. Spiritually, such stones are associated with determination and an inner fire that helps the owner remain steadfast in the face of challenges. Red diamonds resonate with the energy of action and initiative. In astrology, they are associated with Mars and can stimulate active changes in life.
Choose crystals with a pure hue.
Wear them as rings or accessories that enhance contact with the body.
Use them at times when you need confidence and strength of spirit.
Pink diamonds are renowned for their exceptional beauty and rarity. These diamonds carry the energy of love and deep emotions. They may help the owner to better understand their feelings. Astrologically, these qualities resonate with Venus and promote harmony in relationships.
Choose clear, transparent stones.
Wear it as earrings or pendants to support emotional balance.
Use it during important emotional events.
Blue diamonds have a knack for turning heads, thanks to that fathomless shade of blue. This color is associated with wisdom. Supposedly, it’s also a steadying force, the kind of gem that encourages focus and self-control, and keeps its admirers calm no matter what. Astrologers point out that blue is the domain of Jupiter, lending the stone a neat alignment with wisdom and a purity of purpose.
Choose it as the centerpiece of your jewelry.
Combine it with white gold or platinum.
Wear it to stimulate intellectual abilities and inspire trust in those around you.
Orange diamonds are extremely rare, so each such stone feels like a testament to natural uniqueness. These gems inspire creativity and energetic self-expression.
Their energy is associated with activity, a passion for life, and a desire to be at the center of events. In astrology, this is the energy of the Sun, which symbolizes enthusiasm, creativity, positivity, and self-expression.
Choose bright stones without inclusions.
Use it as an accent in evening jewelry.
Wear them at events that require energy, creativity, and self-expression.
The ruby is a symbol of passion and vital energy among coloured gemstones. The most prized are the so-called ‘pigeon’s blood’ rubies from Myanmar, thanks to their deep red color and rare formation conditions.
Spiritual advisors say the ruby is associated with life energy and inner resilience. It symbolizes passion, courage, and determination, helping a person to express their talents and fully realize their intentions. Astrologically, it is perfectly suited to the energy of the deep planet Pluto.
Choose clear, intense red rubies.
Wear them as rings or bracelets.
Use it to emphasize strength and inner resilience.
Jadeite is particularly prized in Asian cultures for its translucent green texture and deep symbolic meaning. In a spiritual and symbolic context, it is associated with harmony, balance, and protection. It helps to stabilize emotions, clear the mind, and promote a sense of inner peace. Ruled by the planet Venus, this stone enhances the capacity for compassion, harmonious relationships, and an aesthetic perception of the world.
Choose transparent green specimens.
Wear them as pendants or bracelets.
Use it to create balance, well-being, and harmony.
Kashmir sapphires are distinguished by their rich, velvety blue color. Spiritually, these sapphires promote deep concentration, clarity of thought, and inner peace. They resonate with Saturn's energy and inner confidence, which helps find stability and make the right decisions. Kashmir sapphires also help distinguish the important from the secondary, promoting conscious, deliberate actions in life.
Use it as the centerpiece of earrings or rings.
Choose stones with an even, rich color.
Wear them to enhance intuition, concentration, and peace of mind.
Alexandrite has a reputation for changing its color with the light. It’s seen as the emblem of inner flexibility. This stone champions adaptability and the ability to find one’s footing when life suddenly shifts direction.
Alexandrite is said to sharpen intuition and help balance the heart with the mind. Astrologers associate its energy with the Moon, making it a talisman for emotional elasticity and self-awareness amid transformation.
Choose large specimens with a distinct color change.
Wear it as a pendant or ring.
Use it during significant life changes to maintain balance.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.