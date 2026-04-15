The world’s most expensive gemstones are at once geological miracles, social currency, and, in the right lighting, small portals to the spiritual side of life. Over centuries, these jewels have gathered about themselves layers of meaning.

Sensible people, as well as regular users of spiritual guidance platforms like the Nebula website, know that choosing a gemstone means finding one whose symbolic undertones resonate with the owner’s inner life. Beneath the carats and the cut, every stone carries a story, and it’s usually one worth getting a second opinion about, preferably from someone with a spiritual perspective.