How Does Breast Reconstruction Differ From a Breast Lift?

If you are hearing about breast lifts and breast reconstruction surgeries for the first time, the chances are that you are one of those people who think they are similar. Surprisingly, while they both address the same part of the body, they are two different surgeries that are considered based on what the individual wants to achieve.
In this article, we explain what both surgery types are and what they entail for anyone who is interested in either procedure. A practice like Matthew H. Steele, MD, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, can guide you through both options. With this, it is expected that you can make a more informed decision alongside speaking with a surgical professional.
Breast reconstruction surgery is often a medical necessity that results from breast cancer or other medical conditions. With this procedure, the breasts are rebuilt using tissue from other body parts or implants to restore the natural form, helping patients feel significantly more confident. Considering how necessary this procedure is for many patients, it is deemed a reconstructive surgery, making it eligible for insurance coverage.
“The mere presence of a medical condition like breast cancer does not always mean that there will be breast reconstruction surgery,” says Matthew H. Steele of Matthew H. Steele, MD Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery. Instead, every case is carefully reviewed by a surgeon before determining whether a patient should be booked for the reconstruction surgery.
As people age, there is the possibility that their breasts may begin to fall out of shape or start to sag. To address this, such people may opt for a breast lift where excess skin is removed from the breasts, and the tissues are tightened. The overall aim of a breast lift is to make it firmer and appear more youthful without altering its size.
With breast lifts, a consultation and detailed medical examination are required to ensure you are medically fit to undergo the procedure.
Reconstruction partially or completely restores breast tissues lost to surgery or trauma, while a lift enhances the shape and position of existing breasts.
Reconstruction is often medically necessary and may be covered by insurance, whereas a lift is elective and primarily cosmetic.
Reconstruction may require implants, tissue transfer, or both, while a lift reshapes existing tissue and involves minor skin tightening.
Firmness and improved appearance are the goals of a lift, while reconstruction restores both volume and shape.
Healing from a lift is generally quicker, while reconstruction may involve a longer, staged recovery process.
Reconstruction aids emotional recovery following medical procedures, while a lift addresses aesthetic concerns and self-confidence.
Like with other surgeries and medical procedures, breast lifts and breast reconstruction surgeries come with several possible risks and complications. However, the risks, complications, and their severity depend on factors such as underlying medical conditions, past medical history, and the type and complexity of the surgery.
Breast lifts are much simpler and often come with less severe complications like primary and secondary bleeding, wound infections, scarring, and loss of sensation. Breast reconstruction, on the other hand, is a more complex surgery and comes with both minor and significant risks and complications. According to the National Institutes of Health, patients should discuss all potential risks with their surgeon before making a decision. For implant-based breast reconstruction, patients may experience complications such as implant rupture, implant shift, allergic reactions, or irritation and hardening of surrounding tissues.
Tissue-based reconstruction may result in complications like poor wound healing, wound breakdown, and wound infection. Patients with a prior history of chemotherapy, radiotherapy, or similar treatments are more likely to experience these complications because of their low immunity.
Breast lifts and breast reconstruction serve different purposes, yet both impact a patient’s body and confidence. Each comes with its own goals, benefits, and risks, which influence the recovery process. Therefore, being aware of their key differences helps you set realistic expectations and determine what is right for you. Ultimately, thoughtful planning and realistic expectations make the journey smoother and more positive. Consulting with a qualified surgeon is the best first step toward achieving your goals.