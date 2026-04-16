How Does Breast Reconstruction Differ From a Breast Lift?

If you are hearing about breast lifts and breast reconstruction surgeries for the first time, the chances are that you are one of those people who think they are similar. Surprisingly, while they both address the same part of the body, they are two different surgeries that are considered based on what the individual wants to achieve.

In this article, we explain what both surgery types are and what they entail for anyone who is interested in either procedure. A practice like Matthew H. Steele, MD, Cosmetic and Reconstructive Plastic Surgery, can guide you through both options. With this, it is expected that you can make a more informed decision alongside speaking with a surgical professional.