A Guide to Mesotherapy Treatments and What to Expect

Mesotherapy sits in that increasingly popular middle ground between “just a facial” and more invasive aesthetic procedures. It’s minimally disruptive, customisable, and often used to target concerns that topical skincare can’t fully reach—like early laxity, dullness, dehydration, or stubborn localised fat. But because it’s a broad umbrella term (and not a single, standardised formula), the results you get depend heavily on what’s injected, where it’s placed, and who’s doing it.

If you’re considering mesotherapy, the most useful thing you can do is understand what it actually is, what it can—and can’t—do, and how to evaluate a treatment plan before you book.