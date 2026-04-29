The Charlotte Camera Bag vs. the Original Charlotte: How the New Silhouette Compares

The original Charlotte was designed for continuous wear across a day, and it is the bag we recommend for women who move through long, varied hours and want a piece that softens into the rhythm of them. The Shoulder Bag sits under the arm and holds a surprising amount without looking overpacked. The Crossbody wears at a fixed drop and falls into the hip with the kind of ease that only a soft bag can manage.

The Camera Bag has a tubular adjustable strap at a 19.7-inch drop, which you can lengthen to wear crossbody or shorten to carry under the arm or on the shoulder. The adjustability is the functional answer to the structured silhouette. Because the bag does not soften with wear, the strap has to do the work of adapting the bag to different contexts, and it does. A morning at a gallery, an afternoon walking, and an evening at a dinner that runs long are three different carries, and the same bag handles all of them by shifting where it sits on the body.

The other meaningful wear difference is what happens when you set the bag down. The Camera Bag stays upright on a restaurant chair or a table beside you, which reads as deliberate in contexts where a slumped bag would look casual. The original Charlotte is more relaxed in these moments, which is its own kind of right answer depending on the day.