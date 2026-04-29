The Charlotte Camera Bag vs. the Original Charlotte: How the New Silhouette Compares

A new shape in a ten-year-old family is a careful thing to introduce. The original Charlotte has been in continuous production for a decade without a single line of the design changing, which means the Charlotte Camera Bag had a lot to live up to when we added it to our premium luxury designer handbags this spring. The honest answer, after carrying both for a few months, is that the two bags do different things. The choice between them is less about quality than about how you actually carry your day.
Before the differences, the similarities, because the similarities are the reason the Camera Bag sits in the Charlotte family at all. Both bags are hand-woven in our Italian atelier from cut panels of calfskin nappa, using the same interlacing technique that gives the Charlotte its particular texture and its particular durability. Both are lined in suede. Both use hammered antique brass hardware. Both were designed to age into something deeper rather than something worn out.
If you held the two bags next to each other with your eyes closed and ran a finger across the weave, you would not be able to tell them apart by touch. The pattern is identical. The weight of the leather is identical. The feel of the hardware is identical. This matters because it means the decision between the two is not a decision between a premium option and a lesser one. It is a decision between two expressions of the same construction.
The original Charlotte comes in two silhouettes, the Shoulder Bag at $990 and the Crossbody at $790, and both share a soft, rounded construction that moves with the body. The Shoulder Bag carries generously across the torso. The Crossbody holds the same construction in a smaller frame. Neither has a rigid internal structure. Both settle into the way they are being carried, which is part of why longtime customers describe them as bags that become personal over time.
The Camera Bag does something different. It is a compact, rectangular silhouette with a more deliberate structure, measuring 8.7 inches long, 5.1 inches tall, and 4.5 inches deep. The proportions give it the low, horizontal line of a classic camera case, and the construction holds that line whether the bag is full or nearly empty. Where the original Charlotte moves, the Camera Bag holds. Where the original softens, the Camera Bag stays composed.
This is the clearest difference between the two, and it is the one that should guide the decision. If you want a bag that feels personal and lived-in from the first month, the original Charlotte is the answer. If you want a bag that stays sharp on a chair, a table, or a shoulder under a blazer, the Camera Bag is.
The original Charlotte was designed for continuous wear across a day, and it is the bag we recommend for women who move through long, varied hours and want a piece that softens into the rhythm of them. The Shoulder Bag sits under the arm and holds a surprising amount without looking overpacked. The Crossbody wears at a fixed drop and falls into the hip with the kind of ease that only a soft bag can manage.
The Camera Bag has a tubular adjustable strap at a 19.7-inch drop, which you can lengthen to wear crossbody or shorten to carry under the arm or on the shoulder. The adjustability is the functional answer to the structured silhouette. Because the bag does not soften with wear, the strap has to do the work of adapting the bag to different contexts, and it does. A morning at a gallery, an afternoon walking, and an evening at a dinner that runs long are three different carries, and the same bag handles all of them by shifting where it sits on the body.
The other meaningful wear difference is what happens when you set the bag down. The Camera Bag stays upright on a restaurant chair or a table beside you, which reads as deliberate in contexts where a slumped bag would look casual. The original Charlotte is more relaxed in these moments, which is its own kind of right answer depending on the day.
For women who are new to the Charlotte family, we usually recommend the original Shoulder Bag or Crossbody first. It is the bag the family grew around, the one whose ten-year run speaks for itself, and the softer, more forgiving of the three silhouettes. It makes a gentler entry point if you are not sure yet how you will wear a hand-woven leather bag.
For women who already own an original Charlotte and are looking for a second piece from the same family, the Camera Bag is the more interesting addition. It covers ground the original does not. A compact, structured silhouette with an adjustable strap gives you a bag for contexts where the Shoulder Bag would feel too generous and the Crossbody would feel too soft, and because the construction is identical to the one you already trust, the decision is easy.
For women who want a single bag that carries across the broadest range of contexts, the Camera Bag is the surprising answer. Its structured shape and its adjustable strap let it handle more situations than either of the original silhouettes can on their own, because it shifts between carries without ever losing its form.
The Camera Bag is not a replacement for the original Charlotte. It is a companion to it, designed by the same hands, in the same atelier, to the same standards, for women who want the Charlotte's construction in a shape the original did not offer. The choice between them is not about better or worse. It is about how you move through your days, and which silhouette is the one you will actually reach for.
Ten years in, the Charlotte family is larger than it was. We hope it gives you more ways to find the bag that fits the way you carry, and when you are ready to look, we will be here.