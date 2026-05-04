Earring Findings Types: Fishhooks, Ball Earstuds and Disc Earstuds for Jewellery Makers

Earring findings are the hardware components that turn beads, gemstones and pendants into wearable earrings. Each type of finding determines the earring’s security, comfort, visual character and who can actually wear it. GRIFFIN produces a range of earring findings in 925 sterling silver and 24K gold plated options, covering the main types you’ll use in professional earring work. This guide covers what each does and when to use it.
The primary earring finding categories each serve different functional and aesthetic purposes. GRIFFIN’s earring finding range covers fishhook earwires, hinged earwires, ball-shaped earstuds, disc earstuds and clip-on findings. Note that GRIFFIN does not currently market a separate “post stud” line distinct from the ball and disc varieties, the ball-shaped and disc earstuds both use a standard post-and-butterfly mechanism.
Fishhook earwires: A curved wire that passes through a pierced ear lobe. The hook’s curve and gravity keep it in place. Any pendant, drop bead or charm attaches in seconds.
Hinged earwires: A fishhook design with a spring-clip mechanism for additional security. Use this for heavier or more valuable drops.
Ball-shaped and disc earstuds: A straight post that passes through the ear, secured at the back with a butterfly clutch. The visible face is either a decorative ball with a split loop for hanging drops, or a flat disc for gluing flat-backed elements.
Clip-on findings: For non-pierced ears. A spring-loaded or screw mechanism that grips the ear lobe without piercing. Opens the earring market to wearers without piercings.
GRIFFIN produces two hook-style earring findings:
GRIFFIN Fishhook Earwires: The classic curved wire hook in 925 sterling silver, featuring a loop at the base for attaching drops, chains or beads via a jump ring. Gravity keeps the earring in place, no back clutch required. Length 20.0mm. Available in pairs in 925 sterling silver.
GRIFFIN Hinged Earwires: An enhanced hook design with a spring clip mechanism for superior holding security. Length 15.0mm. The spring ensures the earring stays put during active wear. Available in 925 sterling silver. Choose this for heavier pendants, valuable bead drops, or wearers who tend to lose simpler hooks.
Both types work with any pendant or drop that has a loop or bail, connected via a GRIFFIN jump ring. For most bead or gemstone drops, a GRIFFIN 4.0mm open jump ring (925 sterling silver, wire 0.8mm) is the standard connector between the earwire and the bead.
GRIFFIN Ball-Shaped Earstud: A ball design on a post with a split loop below for attaching drops or pendants. Available in three ball diameters: 3.0mm, 4.0mm and 6.0mm, all in 925 sterling silver. The split loop lets you attach a drop or pendant directly to the stud, creating a two-piece earring with the stud at the top and the drop providing visual length. Worn with a standard butterfly clutch at the back. Select the 3.0mm ball for delicate designs, the 4.0mm for standard work, and the 6.0mm where the stud itself should contribute visual weight.
GRIFFIN Posts with Disc Earstuds: A flat disc platform on a post for attaching flat-backed elements like pearls, stone cabochons, resin pieces or other flat decorative elements, using GRIFFIN Superglue or suitable jewellery adhesive. Available in three disc diameters: 4.0mm, 6.0mm and 8.0mm, all in 925 sterling silver. Match the disc size to the flat-backed element you intend to glue; a half-pearl or cabochon slightly larger than the disc reads most professionally. This creates the classic single-stone or single-pearl stud appearance.
The distinction is the attachment method. Ball studs use the split loop for a pendant connection; disc studs use adhesive for flat-surface bonding. Choose based on whether your design hangs (ball stud) or sits flat (disc stud).
GRIFFIN Clip-on Earrings with Pad are spring-loaded findings for non-pierced ears. A wide disc platform (8mm diameter) distributes the spring pressure across a larger ear lobe surface area, significantly improving comfort compared to narrow clip mechanisms. Available in 925 sterling silver and 24K gold plated.
The wide disc pad accepts pearls, flat-backed stones and decorative elements using GRIFFIN Superglue, the same method as disc earstuds. For non-pierced wearers who want the same look as a stud earring, this is the right finding.
The ear lobe is particularly sensitive tissue. Earring findings sit in direct contact with pierced skin for extended periods, making metal composition more important than at most other jewellery contact points.
925 sterling silver is the professional standard for earring findings worn directly against pierced skin. GRIFFIN confirms its 925 sterling silver clasps and findings are nickel-free, suitable for most pierced ear wearers. Individual reactions vary, and anyone with severe documented sensitivity should consult a dermatologist.
Select the correct jump ring size. For most standard earring connections, GRIFFIN 4.0mm (wire 0.8mm) open jump rings in 925 sterling silver are appropriate. For heavier drops or thicker bead bails, use 4.5mm or 5.0mm.
Open the jump ring correctly: grip each side of the cut with flat-nose pliers and rotate one end forward, one end backward. Never pull the ends apart sideways, this distorts the ring and prevents a clean closure.
Thread the open ring through the earwire loop and through the bead bail simultaneously.
Close the ring by reversing the rotation until both cut ends meet flush with no gap.
Test by gently pulling the bead and the earwire in opposite directions. A correctly closed jump ring does not open under light pressure.
Match jump ring metal to earring finding metal throughout, silver jump rings with silver earwires, gold with gold. Mismatched metals at the connection point read as an error.
Store in an airtight pouch or container when not in use. Sterling silver oxidises in air over time; sealed storage slows this.
Polish with a soft silver cloth when tarnish appears. Avoid abrasive materials or chemical silver dips near attached pearls or soft stones.
Remove before swimming, showering or applying perfume and hairspray. These accelerate sterling silver tarnishing.
For studio storage of unfinished findings, keep in original packaging or a sealed container with an anti-tarnish strip.
A. The main types are fishhook earwires (curved wire through pierced ear), hinged earwires (spring-secured hooks), ball-shaped earstuds and disc earstuds (post-and-butterfly fittings for pierced ears) and clip-on findings (for non-pierced ears). Each creates a different finished earring style and suits different design requirements.
A. For most standard earring work connecting a drop or pendant to an earwire, a GRIFFIN 4.0mm open jump ring (wire 0.8mm) in 925 sterling silver is standard. For heavier or larger drops, use 4.5mm or 5.0mm.
A. A ball earstud has a ball at the top and a split loop below for attaching a pendant drop, creating a two-element earring. GRIFFIN offers the ball in 3.0mm, 4.0mm and 6.0mm diameters. A disc earstud has a flat pad for gluing flat-backed decorative elements (pearls, cabochons) directly to the surface, creating a single-piece stud appearance. GRIFFIN’s disc earstuds come in 4.0mm, 6.0mm and 8.0mm diameters.
A. GRIFFIN earring findings are produced in 925 sterling silver and are confirmed nickel-free per GRIFFIN’s catalogue specifications, which is the professional standard for skin-contact jewellery. For most wearers, this is well-tolerated. Individual metal sensitivities vary; anyone with documented severe sensitivity should consult a dermatologist before wearing new findings.
A. Open a GRIFFIN 4.0mm jump ring using two flat-nose pliers (rotate, do not pull apart). Thread through the fishhook loop and the bead’s bail or hole. Close the jump ring until both ends meet flush with no gap. Test by applying light tension in both directions.
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