Earring Findings Types: Fishhooks, Ball Earstuds and Disc Earstuds for Jewellery Makers

The primary earring finding categories each serve different functional and aesthetic purposes. GRIFFIN’s earring finding range covers fishhook earwires, hinged earwires, ball-shaped earstuds, disc earstuds and clip-on findings. Note that GRIFFIN does not currently market a separate “post stud” line distinct from the ball and disc varieties, the ball-shaped and disc earstuds both use a standard post-and-butterfly mechanism.

Fishhook earwires: A curved wire that passes through a pierced ear lobe. The hook’s curve and gravity keep it in place. Any pendant, drop bead or charm attaches in seconds.

Hinged earwires: A fishhook design with a spring-clip mechanism for additional security. Use this for heavier or more valuable drops.

Ball-shaped and disc earstuds: A straight post that passes through the ear, secured at the back with a butterfly clutch. The visible face is either a decorative ball with a split loop for hanging drops, or a flat disc for gluing flat-backed elements.

Clip-on findings: For non-pierced ears. A spring-loaded or screw mechanism that grips the ear lobe without piercing. Opens the earring market to wearers without piercings.