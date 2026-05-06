Selling Tiffany jewelry differs from selling other fine jewelry. The name alone has more weight than most brands can match, and that weight is worth real money on the resale market.

However, it's one thing to know that your piece is worth something, and it's another to get the best price for it. Most people leave with a lot less than they should have, not because their piece wasn't worth anything, but because they didn't know what to look for.

Therefore, many sellers are surprised by how the channel you choose, the paperwork you bring, and the buyer you work with all affect the final number.

This article explores exactly how to sell Tiffany jewelry for the best price and what separates a strong outcome from a disappointing one.