Selling Tiffany jewelry differs from selling other fine jewelry. The name alone has more weight than most brands can match, and that weight is worth real money on the resale market.
However, it's one thing to know that your piece is worth something, and it's another to get the best price for it. Most people leave with a lot less than they should have, not because their piece wasn't worth anything, but because they didn't know what to look for.
Therefore, many sellers are surprised by how the channel you choose, the paperwork you bring, and the buyer you work with all affect the final number.
This article explores exactly how to sell Tiffany jewelry for the best price and what separates a strong outcome from a disappointing one.
The first thing to know is that Tiffany jewelry is more likely to retain its value when you sell it than other fine jewelry without a brand name. It still doesn't sell for anywhere near what you paid. Most people who sell Tiffany jewelry get between 20% and 50% of the original retail price. Where your piece falls in that range depends a lot on what you're selling.
At the top are engagement rings with high-quality diamonds, and at the bottom are fashion pieces made of sterling silver that don't come with proof of purchase.
Also, the Tiffany name does make the offer higher than what a similar unbranded piece would sell for, but it doesn't completely close the gap between retail and resale. It's also important to remember that insurance appraisals show replacement cost, not what a buyer will pay. Using that number as a guide can lead to turning down offers that are actually fair. You will be much better able to spot a good deal if you know the secondary-market value rather than what you paid for it.
Not all Tiffany jewelry performs equally in the resale market, and knowing where your piece sits helps you gauge what a competitive offer looks like. Engagement rings featuring the classic Tiffany Setting are among the strongest performers because they combine recognizable design with diamond value.
Pieces from the Return to Tiffany, Elsa Peretti, and Paloma Picasso collections also attract steady, consistent demand due to their collector following and design identities. Vintage pieces, discontinued styles, and limited editions can command premiums above the standard resale range when the right buyer is involved. Platinum pieces recover more than gold, and gold more than sterling silver, though the Tiffany brand partially offsets silver's lower intrinsic value across all categories.
One thing sellers often forget when preparing to sell is how important the original packaging and paperwork are to the final offer. The original Tiffany blue box, pouch, certificates, and receipts do more than make you feel complete. They verify the piece's authenticity for the buyer, reducing their risk and leading to a higher offer.
When you bring the whole set, you always make more money than when you sell it without it. If you don't have the original packaging anymore, that's not a deal-breaker. Still, it's best to let the other person know right away rather than wait until the physical evaluation. Sellers who are honest from the start don't have to deal with the annoyance of a revised offer later.
The single biggest variable in how much you walk away with is the channel you choose to sell through. A specialist online buyer who focuses on luxury jewelry operates with lower overheads than a physical store and prices to a national market, which consistently produces stronger offers than a local jeweler who buys to resell locally. Local stores offer same-day convenience, but that speed comes at a price.
Auction houses are worth considering only for rare vintage pieces or exceptional items where collector demand justifies the 10 to 28 percent commission and the weeks or months of waiting with no guaranteed sale. Pawn shops move quickly but treat Tiffany as generic jewelry, which means the brand premium is largely lost. For most sellers, a specialist buyer offers the strongest combination of price, speed, and security.
Sellers often lose money and sleep over a few common mistakes. One of the most common things to do is pay for repairs before selling. Buyers look at things like the type of metal, the quality of the diamond, and the brand, not whether a band has a small scratch. Repairs don't often pay for themselves with a higher offer. Another bad habit that costs money is getting only one quote. When you compare two or three offers from reputable buyers, you can get a good idea of the fair market value, especially for higher-value items where the differences between buyers can be significant.
Finally, working with a buyer who doesn't have a verifiable track record, a clear return policy, or a clear evaluation process is always a bad idea. A reliable buyer is open to questions, clearly explains how they work, and will send your item back fully insured at no cost if you don't accept their offer.
If you want to sell Tiffany jewelry effectively, you need to prepare, set realistic expectations, and find the right buyer.
The brand gives you a real edge in the resale market, and to keep that edge, you need to work with experts who know exactly how much it is worth.
Take the time to get all of your paperwork together, look at all of your options, and sell to a buyer whose process is clear from start to finish.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.