Swim Week has long been the pulse of summer fashion, but 2026 is shaping up to be particularly fascinating. This year, designers are leaning into a blend of conscious craftsmanship, nostalgic silhouettes, and elevated minimalism. This is now resulting in collections that feel both timeless and distinctly modern. These upcoming swimwear trends offer plenty to be excited about, whether you’re planning your next getaway or simply refreshing your wardrobe.
One of the most noticeable shifts this year is the continued rise of refined simplicity.
Clean lines, muted palettes, and sculptural cuts are taking center stage. Think high-cut one-pieces with architectural straps, bandeau tops with subtle asymmetry, and bikinis designed to double as ready-to-wear. This “less but better” approach reflects a broader movement toward intentional fashion pieces that feel curated rather than excessive. There’s also a strong undercurrent of 90s revival happening at the same time. Minimal thong bikinis, square necklines, and barely-there straps are making a comeback, but with updated fabrics and improved fits. Designers are reinterpreting vintage silhouettes through a modern lens to ensure comfort and support without sacrificing aesthetics. The result is swimwear that feels nostalgic yet entirely relevant.
Texture is another key theme to watch this year. Ribbed fabrics, crinkled finishes, and tactile materials are adding depth to otherwise simple designs. These elements not only elevate the visual interest but also enhance the overall wearability. A textured bikini, for example, can transition effortlessly from beach to brunch when paired with a linen shirt or relaxed trousers. Sustainability continues to play a defining role in Swim Week 2026. More brands are prioritizing eco-conscious materials such as recycled nylon, organic cotton blends, and plant-based dyes. This isn’t just a marketing angle; now it’s becoming an expectation. Consumers are increasingly aware of the environmental impact of fashion, and swimwear labels are responding with more transparency and innovation.
Among the brands leading this movement is Tropic of C, founded by model Candice Swanepoel. Known for its commitment to sustainable practices and effortlessly chic designs, the label has steadily gained recognition for merging ethics with aesthetics. Thanks to their recent collaboration with Victoria’s Secret, Tropic of C's visibility has only amplified, blending its eco-conscious ethos with the global reach of a legacy lingerie brand. The partnership feels less like a commercial move and more like a natural evolution, bringing elevated and responsible swimwear to a broader audience.
For those looking to explore the brand without overspending, it’s worth noting that you can find options for saving on Tropic of C collections with discount codes that can be applied directly at checkout for an immediate discount. It’s a practical way to invest in higher-quality pieces while staying mindful of your budget.
Color trends this season are equally noteworthy. While neutrals like sand, chocolate, and olive remain dominant, there’s also a resurgence of bold, sun-drenched hues like tangerine, electric blue, and vibrant coral. These shades capture the spirit of summer while allowing for personal expression. Many designers are also experimenting with gradient effects and subtle prints, offering a fresh alternative to traditional patterns.
In addition to colors, cut-outs and adjustable features are also gaining traction. Strategic cut-outs add a playful edge to classic silhouettes, while adjustable ties and modular designs cater to a wider range of body types. This focus on versatility reflects a growing demand for inclusivity and personalization in fashion.
Ultimately, Swim Week 2026 is less about fleeting trends and more about thoughtful design. It’s about pieces that feel good to wear, align with personal values, and adapt to different moments like lounging poolside or exploring a coastal city. As the lines between swimwear and ready-to-wear continue to blur, one thing is clear: the future of swim fashion is as functional as it is beautiful.
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