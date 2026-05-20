The Science Behind Red Light Therapy: Wavelengths, Collagen, and Skin

The scientific term for what red light therapy does is photobiomodulation (PBM). The process begins when photons from red and near-infrared light are absorbed by chromophores in skin cells, primarily cytochrome c oxidase, which is a protein complex in the mitochondrial respiratory chain.

When cytochrome c oxidase absorbs photons, it becomes more active, which accelerates the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the molecule cells use as energy currency. This increase in cellular energy is not arbitrary. The mitochondria respond by directing that energy toward repair and regeneration processes that are otherwise limited by the cell's baseline energy availability.

The downstream effects include increased collagen synthesis, reduced oxidative stress, improved circulation, and modulation of inflammatory signalling pathways. Each of these has been documented in peer-reviewed research across a range of tissue types, with skin applications being among the most studied.