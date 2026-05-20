The Science Behind Red Light Therapy: Wavelengths, Collagen, and Skin

Red light therapy has attracted genuine scientific attention over the past two decades, moving from niche clinical application to one of the more thoroughly researched non-invasive skincare technologies available. Understanding the underlying science helps distinguish between what the therapy can credibly deliver and what the marketing overstates. This article covers the mechanism, the wavelength specifics, and what the collagen evidence actually shows.
The scientific term for what red light therapy does is photobiomodulation (PBM). The process begins when photons from red and near-infrared light are absorbed by chromophores in skin cells, primarily cytochrome c oxidase, which is a protein complex in the mitochondrial respiratory chain.
When cytochrome c oxidase absorbs photons, it becomes more active, which accelerates the production of ATP (adenosine triphosphate), the molecule cells use as energy currency. This increase in cellular energy is not arbitrary. The mitochondria respond by directing that energy toward repair and regeneration processes that are otherwise limited by the cell's baseline energy availability.
The downstream effects include increased collagen synthesis, reduced oxidative stress, improved circulation, and modulation of inflammatory signalling pathways. Each of these has been documented in peer-reviewed research across a range of tissue types, with skin applications being among the most studied.
Not all light wavelengths produce photobiomodulation. The therapeutic window for skin applications falls between approximately 600 and 1000 nanometers. Outside this range, light is either absorbed at the surface without penetrating to target tissue, or passes through without being absorbed by relevant chromophores.
Within the therapeutic window, different wavelengths have different penetration depths and target tissues. Red light (approximately 630 to 660nm) penetrates to a depth of two to three millimetres, reaching the epidermis and upper dermis. This range is most effective for surface-level concerns including skin texture, tone, and superficial collagen.
Near-infrared light (approximately 810 to 850nm) penetrates significantly deeper, reaching five to ten millimetres into tissue. At this depth, it accesses the mid and lower dermis, where the majority of structural collagen and elastin resides. This is why near-infrared wavelengths produce more pronounced effects on firmness and deeper wrinkles.
Devices that combine both wavelength ranges offer broader effects than single-wavelength options. For anyone evaluating red light for skin devices, the presence of both red and near-infrared wavelengths in the therapeutic ranges is one of the most reliable markers of a device likely to produce clinical-grade results.
Collagen is a structural protein that forms the scaffolding of the dermis. It is produced by fibroblasts, specialised cells distributed throughout the dermal layer. Collagen provides tensile strength and firmness, and its gradual degradation over time is one of the primary drivers of visible skin aging.
Multiple mechanisms link photobiomodulation to collagen production. The most direct is fibroblast stimulation. Increased ATP availability following light absorption prompts fibroblasts to increase their synthetic activity, producing more collagen and other extracellular matrix proteins.
A secondary mechanism involves reactive oxygen species (ROS) signalling. At the low doses used in red light therapy, ROS act as signalling molecules that activate collagen-producing pathways, in contrast to high doses where they cause cellular damage. This dose-response relationship is one reason why irradiance and session duration are important variables in clinical protocols.
A landmark 2014 randomised controlled trial in Photomedicine and Laser Surgery demonstrated that participants receiving combined red and near-infrared light therapy showed significant improvements in skin complexion, skin roughness, and collagen density compared to placebo controls. Biopsies confirmed increased collagen production at the histological level, not just surface appearance.
Subsequent studies have replicated and extended these findings across different wavelength combinations, irradiance levels, and treatment protocols. The most consistent finding across the literature is that sessions of ten to twenty minutes at irradiance levels of 20 to 200 mW/cm2, applied three to five times per week over six to twelve weeks, produce measurable collagen increases and visible improvements in skin quality.
Irradiance is the power of the light delivered per unit area, measured in milliwatts per square centimetre. It is arguably the most important technical specification for a consumer red light therapy device, and the one least often clearly disclosed in marketing materials.
A device operating below approximately 10 mW/cm2 is unlikely to deliver a therapeutic dose within a reasonable session window. Devices operating in the 30 to 100 mW/cm2 range align most closely with the protocols used in clinical research. Understanding this number, and comparing it between devices, provides a more reliable basis for purchase decisions than any marketing claim about wavelength alone.
The safety record for red light therapy in the therapeutic wavelength range is well established. There is no DNA-damaging effect, no thermal injury at standard doses, and no documented risk for the skin types and conditions it is typically applied to. The most significant contraindication is active photosensitising medication, and standard eye protection is recommended for facial use near the eye area.
For those who want to review the primary research directly, the NIH PubMed photobiomodulation skin research database contains several hundred peer-reviewed studies covering mechanism, clinical outcomes, wavelength specifics, and safety data.
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