Sports Sunglasses: The Fashion World’s New Obsession

So a week ago, I was playing cricket with my team at the office, where I broke another pair of sunglasses. When it broke, I thought it could have been the impact of falling, but since then, this question has been buzzing inside my head: “Why are sunglasses so fragile and break so easily?”

Pondering upon it, I realised that numerous weekend/occasional sports players, like me, invest in the wrong pair of sunglasses only to mess up in the end while playing. It was never about the style, but misinformed buying.

But as they say, there’s a solution to every problem. Different sports can be played effortlessly while keeping away distractions like dust, pollen, and glare by turning to sports sunglasses. They’re the solution to the physically demanding sports involving frequent movements.

What are these, and why have they been trending in street fashion lately? Let’s find out.