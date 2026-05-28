The US Open Style Guide: How to Dress for NY's Most Glamorous Grand Slam

Among the four majors, the US Open has always understood itself differently. Wimbledon enforces an all-white code as a matter of tradition. Roland-Garros leans into the formality of a Parisian spring. The US Open does something else entirely — it inherits the rhythms of late-summer Manhattan and dresses accordingly. Two weeks of tennis at Flushing Meadows have, over the past two decades, become as much a fixture of the New York social calendar as Fashion Week or the Hamptons closing weekend.
If you are attending in 2026, the experience is no longer simply about watching tennis. The grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center function as a kind of open-air salon — where the courtside boxes at Arthur Ashe Stadium are photographed as carefully as the court itself, and where knowing what to wear to the US Open quietly signals which version of New York you belong to. Dressing for it is less a matter of rigid dress codes than of personal fluency.
What follows is a guide to mastering that definitive US Open style. Not a list of brands, not a uniform — but a framework for moving through the grounds with the kind of considered ease the event itself rewards.
Daytime at the US Open is an exercise in high-performance restraint. The sun over Queens in late August is uncompromising, demanding fabrics that marry sartorial sharpness with climate-conscious utility. This season, the tournament grounds are defined not by standard linen, but by luxurious open-weave crochet knits, crisp paper-cotton poplin, and fluid silk-linen blends that retain their structure even in the New York humidity.
For men, the current silhouette moves away from the tight-fitted past; think relaxed-fit camp collar shirts in rich ecru, paired with pleated, wide-leg silk-blend trousers or fluid lightweight summer wool pants that pool perfectly over footwear. For women, the classic tennis aesthetic has evolved into a high-fashion interpretation of "tenniscore" — tailored drop-waist pleated dresses or monochromatic vest-and-trouser tailoring in sand, ivory, or an unexpected pop of vibrant "Flushing Meadows" green.
Footwear is where many visitors miscalculate. The walk between courts is longer than it looks, and a full day on the grounds will eliminate any shoe chosen for appearance alone. While a traditional evening reservation in Manhattan would naturally demand formal heels or leather oxfords, the sprawling terrain of the Open has introduced a sophisticated exception.
Today's luxury landscape has elevated the pristine, minimalist white leather sneaker — entirely unbranded and crafted from buttery calfskin — into an accepted statement of modern, active elegance. Paired with sharp tailoring or a structured midi dress, these immaculate flats allow you to navigate the courts with ease and transition fluidly to a downtown table without looking underdressed. Alternatively, look to suede fisherman sandals or deconstructed soft-leather loafers to balance mobility with classic restraint.
The courts themselves are not a single audience; they are distinct style ecosystems. Your seat in the upper sections of Arthur Ashe carries different expectations than a Luxury Suite, and a Suite is read differently than a courtside box. Understanding these shifting subcultures is part of dressing well for the event.
In the higher seating, priority lies in utility with intention. Choose chic athleisure-adjacent separates — like a premium knit polo paired with tailored shorts — that hold up across hours in the sun yet carry enough polish for post-match drinks.
In the Suites and corporate hospitality areas, the dial moves toward "quiet luxury" corporate-chic: a structured cropped blazer over a fine silk slip dress, or an unlined silk-blend sport coat over a premium sea-island cotton tee.
The courtside boxes occupy their own editorial register. In those seats, you are part of the global broadcast. The move here is high-impact minimalism — oversized tonal sunglasses, a rare vintage watch, or an artfully draped lightweight cashmere sweater over the shoulders. The crowd around you is executing the exact same calculated effortless look, and the front rows reward those who do it with an editorial edge.
The evening sessions are where the US Open most clearly reveals itself as a New York night out. By the time first serve is called at 7 p.m., the grounds have shifted into a glamorous, high-octane register — the Manhattan skyline illuminated across the water, and the crowd dressed less for sports than for the after-hours circuit.
The temperature drop after sundown is real, making strategic layering the ultimate fashion statement. Instead of an afterthought jacket, opt for structured overshirts in fine wool that showcase a refined, clean-cut utility, oversized double-breasted blazers in midnight navy, or a sheer silk trench coat.
This is also the moment when a night-specific color palette pays dividends. The evening crowd under the stadium lights favors a sleeker, sharper aesthetic. A monochromatic look in deep olive, espresso, or classic New York black, punctuated by a single piece of statement gold jewelry, reads beautifully under the lights of Arthur Ashe. Demand for the second week's evening sessions tracks predictably with the quarterfinals, and the high-society energy in those blocks reflects it.
The US Open does not end at the stadium gates. The evening sessions flow seamlessly into the city’s exclusive night economy — late-night reservations at downtown hotspots in the West Village, rooftops in NoMad, and private clubs across Manhattan. Dressing well for the event means dressing for the entire arc of the night.
This is the ultimate argument for versatile luxury. The fluid tailoring that felt airy in the soft heat of a late-summer afternoon is the exact same silhouette that looks effortlessly chic at an 11 p.m. lounge. The immaculate sneakers or soft suede loafers that handled the concrete grounds are the very pieces that signal New York insider status at a velvet rope.
The visitors who understand the US Open best treat it less as a tennis tournament than as a curated, fast-paced stretch of late-summer New York living. The grounds reward the people who have understood that. So, quietly, does the city.
Planning to attend NY's most glamorous grand slam? Discerning spectators can secure premium before the opening serve to ensure an unforgettable experience on the grounds.
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