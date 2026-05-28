The US Open Style Guide: How to Dress for NY's Most Glamorous Grand Slam

Among the four majors, the US Open has always understood itself differently. Wimbledon enforces an all-white code as a matter of tradition. Roland-Garros leans into the formality of a Parisian spring. The US Open does something else entirely — it inherits the rhythms of late-summer Manhattan and dresses accordingly. Two weeks of tennis at Flushing Meadows have, over the past two decades, become as much a fixture of the New York social calendar as Fashion Week or the Hamptons closing weekend.

If you are attending in 2026, the experience is no longer simply about watching tennis. The grounds at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center function as a kind of open-air salon — where the courtside boxes at Arthur Ashe Stadium are photographed as carefully as the court itself, and where knowing what to wear to the US Open quietly signals which version of New York you belong to. Dressing for it is less a matter of rigid dress codes than of personal fluency.

What follows is a guide to mastering that definitive US Open style. Not a list of brands, not a uniform — but a framework for moving through the grounds with the kind of considered ease the event itself rewards.