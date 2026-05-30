How to Improve Fashion Sense: 10 Easy Tips Today

Many people wear roughly 20% of their clothes most of the time. This means 80% of a closet often sits unused while a few core items handle the heavy lifting. This 80/20 rule is often mentioned in books, fashion magazines, and wardrobe guides: it suggests that designing your closet around a small core can make getting dressed much easier.

'Overdressed: The Shockingly High Cost of Cheap Fashion' by Elizabeth Cline explores how fast fashion encourages people to buy far more clothing than they actually wear. The book discusses overproduction, impulse shopping, and ideas that strongly support the common observation that most people regularly wear only a small portion of their wardrobe while the majority stays untouched.

You can start by paying attention to the fabrics, fits, silhouettes, and colors you naturally reach for most often. Over time, these repeated choices usually reveal what genuinely feels comfortable and easy to wear in everyday life. Many stylists use these patterns as the foundation for wardrobe planning because they reflect real habits rather than idealized shopping decisions.