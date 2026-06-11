Fabrikant & Miller: Where Palm Beach Goes to Sell Their Fine Jewelry

Between them, Peter and Craig bring generations of real expertise. Peter comes from a legendary family name in the New York diamond and jewelry world. He grew up in the business and knows the trade inside out. Craig spent over forty years in top positions with names like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, GRAFF, and Bulgari. That background means they understand fine jewelry from both the retail and resale sides.

When you bring in a piece, they don’t just glance at it. They look at the craftsmanship, the stones, the design history, and what similar items are doing in today’s market. This matters a lot with estate jewelry, signed pieces, or anything with real provenance.