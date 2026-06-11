Palm Beach, Florida has plenty of beautiful jewelry stores, but when it comes time to actually sell fine jewelry, many locals know exactly where to go. Fabrikant & Miller has quietly become the place trusted residents turn to when they want to part with estate pieces, designer jewels, or high-end collections. Tucked into Via Newsome on Worth Avenue, their location feels intentional—private enough for comfort, close enough to the heartbeat of Palm Beach luxury. Peter Fabrikant and Craig Miller have created something different from the usual buying scene. It’s professional without being stuffy, knowledgeable without the hard sell.
Between them, Peter and Craig bring generations of real expertise. Peter comes from a legendary family name in the New York diamond and jewelry world. He grew up in the business and knows the trade inside out. Craig spent over forty years in top positions with names like Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, GRAFF, and Bulgari. That background means they understand fine jewelry from both the retail and resale sides.
When you bring in a piece, they don’t just glance at it. They look at the craftsmanship, the stones, the design history, and what similar items are doing in today’s market. This matters a lot with estate jewelry, signed pieces, or anything with real provenance.
You’ll see them buying everything from important diamond rings and vintage brooches to signed pieces from the big houses. Cartier, Van Cleef, Bulgari, Tiffany—you name the prestige name, and they’ve likely seen it. They also handle beautiful antique and estate jewelry collections that might include period pieces with unique stories. Some of their clients have brought in a mix of inherited items, some flashy, some understated. Craig would often sit with sellers and explain what added real value versus what was mostly sentimental, and give options without pushing. Clients insist they've felt more like getting advice from a trusted expert than a sales transaction.
In a highly luxurious town where discretion matters just as much as dollars, Fabrikant & Miller fits in perfectly. Appointments for appraisals are private and everything stays confidential. There’s no public haggling or uncomfortable waiting areas. You sit down, your pieces get careful attention, and you get straight answers about what they’re worth in the current market. They’ve handled thousands of transactions and looked at tens of thousands of items over the years. That volume, combined with their network, lets them move fine jewelry efficiently—which often translates to stronger offers for sellers.
People here in South Florida appreciate that they go beyond just melt or scrap value. A well-made piece with good design or a desirable maker’s mark can be worth considerably more to the right collector or fine jewelry buyer, like Peter and Craig.
Many who walk in thinking they just want a price end up appreciating the education they receive. You learn why one gold necklace might bring a premium while another somewhat similar-looking one won’t. That type of knowledge helps whether you sell now or later. The whole process feels respectful. Your grandmother’s important tennis bracelet or that special anniversary gift gets treated with care. In Palm Beach, where so many jewelry pieces carry family history, that respect goes a long way.
If you own fine jewelry and you’ve been wondering what it’s really worth, or you’re ready to let some of it go, Fabrikant & Miller has earned its reputation as the spot where serious sellers go. Worth Avenue has literally no shortage of luxury, but when it’s time to sell, experience, honesty, and results still matter most. Peter and Craig deliver on all three, all the time.
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