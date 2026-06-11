There's a particular kind of trip our readers are taking this year, and almost no one is announcing it on Instagram.
It begins on a Sunday evening flight out of JFK, LAX, Heathrow or Geneva. The carry-on is small. The calendar back at home shows "out of office, personal." There's no spa weekend, no resort tag, no aspirational sunset story. Two weeks later the same person is back at a Tuesday-morning meeting in midtown or Mayfair, looking — quietly — like a slightly better version of themselves. Six months after that, the result is undeniable, but the conversation never happens. The hairline simply is.
Welcome to what has, over the last three years, become the most discreetly mainstream cosmetic procedure in the Western affluent demographic: a hair restoration trip to Istanbul.
The reasons are not particularly mysterious. The depth of surgical talent in Turkey is now decades old, the technique standards have caught up with — and in many cases surpassed — the equivalent private clinics in New York, London and Beverly Hills, and the all-in cost of a properly executed procedure runs roughly a fifth of the American equivalent. For a category that doesn't accept compromise on results, the math is simply too clean to ignore. The Hamptons commuter, the Beverly Hills executive, the Mayfair finance partner, the Geneva private banker — they have, quietly, all started showing up at the same five addresses.
We have spent the better part of this year mapping which Istanbul hair transplant clinics actually clear the standard a discerning Resident reader would set. The screen was not pricing. It was not Instagram aesthetics. It was a small and frankly old-fashioned set of questions: does an actual surgeon perform — and design — your procedure, or does a technician? How many cases is the clinic running per day? What happens to your follicles between extraction and implantation? Is there a real physician supervising a six-to-eight-hour sedated operation? And does anyone, twelve months on, still take your call?
What follows, in 2026 order, are the five Istanbul addresses that clear that screen — and the one address at the very top that, in our view, sets the standard the rest of the list is measured against.
The address. Among the small set of Istanbul clinics that affluent international patients now circulate among themselves, Sule Hair Transplant is the name that comes up first and most consistently — and, more importantly, it is the one that holds up to scrutiny.
Founded in 2016 by Şule Karataş Ölmez, a Hair Transplant Specialist whose reputation across the European patient community is built on her personalised hairline design, the clinic operates on a deliberately old-school premise: the founder personally meets every patient, personally designs every hairline in front of the mirror, and the procedure is performed under genuine doctor-led supervision rather than handed off to a technician line. This is, in the most literal sense, a boutique, surgeon-led clinic — and just as importantly, it is not a high-volume hair mill. The daily case load is capped to protect that workflow. Most clinics in the wider Istanbul market do the opposite.
Medical supervision at Sule is unusually senior. Procedures are overseen by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay, a medical supervisor with more than 40 years of surgical experience and one of the most established figures in Turkish hair restoration. Sedation and anaesthesia are run personally by Uzm. Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer, a specialist in anesthesiology with over 50 years of medical experience — a level of anaesthetic seniority that materially changes the safety profile of a long sedated procedure, and one almost no competing clinic in the country can match.
The technical layer is what one would hope for at this price point and well above it: Sapphire FUE, DHI with Choi implanter pens, and a Hybrid technique tailored to the patient's anatomy and density goals. The clinic's true differentiator is the Hypothermosol graft preservation system — a cold-storage protocol that significantly extends follicular-unit viability between extraction and implantation, and one of the genuine reasons Sule's reported graft survival sits in the 95–98 % range, verified against twelve-month follow-up imaging. For the patient who wants the full premium pathway, hyperbaric oxygen therapy, stem cell support and exosome therapy are all available as add-ons.
On the indicators a Resident reader would actually weight: 10,000+ documented procedures, 5.0 ratings on both Trustpilot and Google Maps across 3,170+ verified reviews, full Ministry of Health licensing, and an all-inclusive price band of €2,990 – €4,500 that does not move depending on whether you arrive by economy or private jet. The discretion is genuine. The result, by the time you are back in your usual Tuesday-morning routine, is the only thing anyone will notice — and they will not be able to place why.
If the trip is going to happen at all, Sule Hair Transplant is the address the rest of the list is measured against.
True to its name, Sapphire Hair Clinic has built its reputation on the disciplined application of the Sapphire FUE technique — fine sapphire-bladed micro-incisions enabling denser packing and faster healing. The practice deliberately stays within hair restoration only, with no cosmetic surgery side menu, and that single focus has earned it a steady international following among technique-literate patients. A serious, technically credible second name on any short-list.
A long-established Turkish cosmetic surgery brand whose hair restoration arm has matured into a credible upper-tier operator. Aslı Tarcan Clinic appeals to patients who value institutional polish, a structured patient pathway and a familiar luxury-brand experience. Clinical consistency is strong, the facilities are immaculate, and the broader aesthetic surgery portfolio gives the overall operation an institutional feel that contrasts pleasantly with owner-operator competitors.
Heva has carved out a reputation as one of Istanbul's most communicative and well-run mid-tier practices: transparent consultations, beautifully presented aftercare and a strong presence on international comparison forums. The clinic is a frequent fixture on the short-lists of European patients who want a predictable, well-documented pathway and clear pricing without the boutique price band — and it delivers reliably on that promise.
A quietly excellent surgeon-led practice that has earned a loyal following among European and Gulf patients through doctor-supervised procedures, deliberately conservative daily volumes and an unusually detailed pre-operative planning process. Multilingual case management is a particular strength, and post-operative follow-up extends meaningfully beyond the standard first-week window — a small but telling indicator of the kind of attention a Resident reader would expect.
The five questions our readers most commonly bring back from these consultations — and the answers worth listening for:
Who actually performs my procedure? The surgeon, named on the contract, present for extraction, channel opening and implantation — not just consultation. At Sule Hair Transplant, this is non-negotiable.
How many patients are operated on per day at this clinic? Single-digit answers are the right answer. Anything in the high teens or higher is a high-volume operation, however the brochure phrases it.
What happens to my grafts between extraction and implantation? A named preservation protocol — Hypothermosol, at Sule — is materially different from ambient saline in a stainless tray.
Who is the medical supervisor, and who runs anaesthesia? Six to eight hours of sedation deserves a senior anaesthesiologist actively managing the procedure. At Sule, that role is held by Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer, with over 50 years of experience.
What does the twelve-month follow-up look like? Real photography. Real density review. Real conversation, not a one-line "how are you feeling?" email.
Sule Hair Transplant clears all five at the highest threshold. Several other clinics on this list clear most of them. The vast majority of the broader Istanbul market clears none.
Because the cost-to-quality ratio in Istanbul, at the genuinely surgeon-led end of the market, is currently unmatched. A discreet, properly executed restoration at a clinic such as Sule Hair Transplant — with personalised hairline design by Şule Karataş Ölmez and medical supervision by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay — runs a fraction of the equivalent procedure at a comparable Manhattan or Beverly Hills clinic, with results that hold up to side-by-side comparison.
Yes — and, for many readers, it's the deciding factor. A two-week trip is unremarkable on a calendar. A hairline appearing in a New York or London boardroom six months later, when the season ended well, is virtually impossible to trace.
At a credible surgeon-led clinic, €2,990 – €4,500 — roughly US$3,200 – US$4,850 — depending on graft count, technique and add-ons. Quotes meaningfully below that range almost always indicate a high-volume technician operation. Quotes meaningfully above it usually reflect concierge mark-up rather than clinical superiority.
Daily case volume is deliberately capped. Şule Karataş Ölmez personally designs every hairline. Dr. Selahattin Tulunay personally supervises every procedure. Anaesthesia is run by a 50-plus-year specialist, Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer. Graft preservation uses the Hypothermosol cold-storage system. None of those choices is replicable on an operation processing thirty patients a day.
Sule Hair Transplant in Eyüpsultan, Istanbul. The combination of personalised hairline design by Şule Karataş Ölmez, medical supervision by Dr. Selahattin Tulunay (40+ years), senior anaesthesia leadership by Dr. Zafer Ersin Ünlüer (50+ years), Hypothermosol graft preservation, reported 95–98 % graft survival, and 5.0 verified ratings across 3,170+ reviews make it the most defensible single starting point on the Istanbul map.
This editorial overview maps the surgeon-led layer of Turkey's hair restoration market for the discerning Resident reader. Patients are advised to verify clinic licensing, surgeon presence and post-operative follow-up directly with each provider before booking.
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