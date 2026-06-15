Resort Wear You’ll Want to Pack for Your Next Vacation

Resort wear is more of a state of mind than a dress code. Somewhere between city elegance and vacation ease, it covers everything you’d want to wear when your out-of-office is on and the weather is treating you well so you can enjoy slow days, warm nights, ocean air, and — outfits that transition from breakfast barefoot on a terrace to sunset drinks at the bar. Getting resort attire right means knowing the setting (seaside villa or city rooftop?), reading the room (literal or metaphorical), and picking pieces that feel and look equally great. That’s where a curated edit comes in handy, and if you are searching for pieces to build your ideal resort lineup, check the Resort Collection from BEIGE | BROWN — designed for the laid-back yet considered kind of travel dressing.
Resort wear for women today means more than flowy dresses and kaftans — it’s shirts worn open over bikinis, pastel linens that double as city looks, leather sandals that walk for miles without blisters. Meanwhile, men’s resort wear is finally moving past hotel-lobby stiffness and into something more relaxed — practical and good-looking at the same time. Whether you're heading somewhere sunny or just dressing like it, you don’t need a whole new wardrobe — just the right pieces. That’s why we put together the essentials. Let’s unpack them.
Linen shirts get the vibe. Cool, breathable, ready for whatever the day throws at you — sun, sea, spontaneous plans. Wear it open over swimwear, buttoned for lunch, oversized as a makeshift dress — if you pack one thing, it’d better be a linen shirt.
T-shirts on vacation? Non-negotiable. The trick is in the fit — loose enough to nap in, refined enough to wear to lunch. Pair it with, well, literally anything. And if it’s made of cotton, linen, or featherlight wool or cashmere? Even better. You want breathable, not clingy. Trust the tee.
Sundresses are the whole vacation mood in one piece. Easy to slip on, impossible to look overdressed in, and made for catching breeze and compliments alike. With endless cuts and vibes, there’s one for every kind of getaway — and every kind of you.
Bermudas are that rare chameleon breed — chill for a beach walk, sharp for dinner plans. The knee-length cut works on every height, and the roomy fit does wonders for comfort — and confidence. Throw them on with anything from sandals to loafers and call it a day.
A good pair of leather sandals will take you from beach to bar to cobblestone alley without skipping a step. They’re your all-terrain vacation shoes — no heels, no blisters, no drama. Make sure they’re comfy, flat-soled, and ready to follow wherever your resort plans wander.
Matching sets are the lazy genius of resort style — throw one on, you’re done. Wear the pieces together, split them up, remix the look mid-trip. Shirt + shorts? Tank + trousers? You make the rules. It’s a full outfit without the decision fatigue.
Resort wear is more than ticking boxes — by choosing your resort collection, you are building a wardrobe that lets you breathe, explore, and feel good simultaneously. Start with the essentials; they’ll be your trustworthy foundation. But you are free to add anything else that feels like vacation for you — and pack the kind of style that turns every day off into something memorable.
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