Minoxidil 5%: Benefits and Usage Guide

Minoxidil was originally developed as an oral medication for high blood pressure. During trials, researchers noticed an unexpected side effect — patients were growing more hair. That observation eventually led to the development of a topical version specifically for hair loss.

At the scalp level, minoxidil works by widening blood vessels and improving circulation around hair follicles. This helps deliver more oxygen and nutrients to follicles that have started to shrink due to pattern hair loss. It also extends the anagen phase — the active growth phase of the hair cycle — which means more hairs stay in the growing stage for longer rather than falling out prematurely.

The 5% concentration is considered the standard strength for men. Clinical studies have consistently shown it to be more effective than the 2% version for male androgenetic alopecia, which is the most common type of hair loss in men.