Jelly Bras: Where Soft Support Meets Modern Feminine Style

Jelly bras are wireless bras made with soft, stretchy fabric.

What makes them stand out is the soft, jelly-like internal support bands that are built into the cups. These bands provide lift without a wire, basically doing what an underwire would normally do while eliminating the discomfort that often comes with it.

These are not adhesive bras either; there's absolutely no glue involved, which is usually another headache.

A jelly bra fits more like a second skin; it's about as light as a bra can feel. The fabric is smooth against your skin, and you get a rounded shape without it appearing exaggerated or bulky like it can with heavily padded bras.

There is no wire poking your skin by midday, leaving marks around your ribcage, or causing chafing under your arms.

It's a bra that works like a push-up bra in terms of shaping but is made in a very different way: it uses stretch instead of structure.