Are You Using Sunscreen Wrong? The SPF Dos and Don’ts

Not all sunscreens work the same way, and it comes down to the filters they contain.

There are two types. Physical (mineral) filters like zinc oxide and titanium dioxide sit on top of your skin and reflect UV rays away. They act instantly. The downside is that they can leave a white cast, particularly on darker skin tones. However, newer formulas are getting much better at blending in.

Chemical (organic) filters work differently. They absorb UV rays, convert their energy into heat, and release that heat from your skin. They’re usually lightweight, comfortable under makeup, and often more water-resistant. The catch: they need about 20-30 minutes to activate after you apply them. Also, some chemical filters like oxybenzone, homosalate, and octinoxate have been associated with potential health risks.

Can’t choose between the two types of filters? Plenty of sunscreens blend both, and that’s a perfectly good option. If you’re not sure what’s in your sunscreen, an ingredient checker can help. The app analyzes the formula and lets you avoid potentially unsafe filters.