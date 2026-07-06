What Ingredient Lists Don't Tell You About Skincare

The modern skincare shopper knows their ingredients. Vitamin C. Retinol. Niacinamide. Peptides. Hyaluronic acid. Names that once lived inside dermatology offices now appear everywhere, from TikTok recommendations to product labels and online reviews.

That fluency is a good thing. It means consumers are paying attention.

But somewhere along the way, the ingredient list became the sole focus of the discussion. We scan the label, recognize a few names, and decide. And a label, for everything it tells you, leaves most of the story out.