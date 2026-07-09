6 Habits That Help Keep Hair Dandruff-Free

A flake-prone scalp usually responds best to steady care, rather than sporadic treatment. Shedding often reflects a mix of oil, yeast activity, irritation, and barrier weakness. Small routine choices can either calm that cycle or keep it active. Building the right daily habits often matters more than finding a single miracle product.

Wash timing, water temperature, styling residue, and friction all matter more than many people realize. Pairing the right habits with a reliable dandruff-free shampoo and conditioner can help most scalps stay calmer, more comfortable, and visibly clearer over time. Here are six habits that can make a real difference.