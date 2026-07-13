The Hidden Difference Between a $50 and $150 Manicure

At first glance, the difference may seem obvious.

The $50 manicure is simple. The $150 one has better nail art, a fashionable salon, or a recognizable name behind it.

Sometimes, yes.

But two manicures can look almost identical in a photo and involve completely different processes. One may take 45 minutes. The other may require two hours of preparation, shaping, correction, and careful application.

Training, including a professional russian manicure course, can also change how a technician approaches each step. The real value of a manicure is not limited to what you see on the first day.