Jewelry Beyond Ornament: Zhuwei Lu's Reconcile and the Body as a Site of Repair

Lu's answer is physical. Her pieces do not float in the abstract. They need shoulders, fabric, chest, collarbone, and movement. The body gives them scale and risk. It also gives them vulnerability. A sculptural object on a pedestal may appear self-contained, but jewelry must negotiate closeness. It touches. It rests. It pulls. It asks to be carried. In Reconcile, that closeness becomes part of the meaning. The works seem to ask what it means to carry evidence of growth and damage at the same time.