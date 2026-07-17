Adam Hilborn and Rivian’s “In Case of Adventure” Collection

Rivian brought its outdoor-focused brand into apparel with “In Case of Adventure,” its July 2023 capsule collection with New York-based designer Greg Jackson.

For Adam Hilborn, Sr. Brand Lead at Rivian from 2021 to 2023, the project demonstrated how an electric vehicle company could enter a new category while remaining tied to utility, sustainability, and adventure.

Up next, we’ll look at how Hilborn’s design background, Rivian’s brand direction, and Jackson’s apparel experience shaped a collection made for everyday use.