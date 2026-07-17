One Price, One Plan: Inside the All-Inclusive Deep Plane Facelift Package Drawing International Patients to Istanbul

The economics of having a facelift abroad have never been hard to grasp. The logistics are another matter. A deep plane facelift is a serious operation with a defined recovery arc, and an international patient has to spend that recovery somewhere — ideally not negotiating an unfamiliar city with surgical dressings and a phone translator.

That gap between the price of the surgery and the reality of the trip is what AKM Clinic's new package is built to close. The Istanbul practice has bundled its deep plane facelift into a single arrangement that carries a patient from airport arrival through the operation and into supervised recovery, with the return flight booked only when the surgical team signs off.