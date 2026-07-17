AKM Clinic, a facial plastic surgery practice in Istanbul, has launched an all-inclusive deep plane facelift package for international patients, with surgery, hospital, accommodation, private transfers and aftercare under one price.
The length of stay is set by the early recovery window, not a fixed number of nights, and return flights are timed to clearance from the surgical team.
Procedures are performed in accredited hospital settings under the clinic's founder and lead surgeon, Dr. Akif Mehmetoğlu.
Candidacy is settled in a remote consultation before any travel is booked, and follow-up continues by direct messaging after patients fly home.
The economics of having a facelift abroad have never been hard to grasp. The logistics are another matter. A deep plane facelift is a serious operation with a defined recovery arc, and an international patient has to spend that recovery somewhere — ideally not negotiating an unfamiliar city with surgical dressings and a phone translator.
That gap between the price of the surgery and the reality of the trip is what AKM Clinic's new package is built to close. The Istanbul practice has bundled its deep plane facelift into a single arrangement that carries a patient from airport arrival through the operation and into supervised recovery, with the return flight booked only when the surgical team signs off.
According to the clinic, the arrangement covers the operation itself, the accredited hospital where it takes place, the hotel stay for the full recovery period in Istanbul, private transfers between airport, hospital and hotel, and the post-operative programme — checks, medication and dressings included. Once the patient is home, follow-up continues remotely through a direct line to the surgical team, so questions about healing reach the people who performed the operation rather than a stranger to the case.
What sits outside the price is stated up front as well: international flights, a companion's travel, and any nights a patient chooses to add beyond the medical plan. The clinic says it itemizes those likely extras at the quote stage, so the number a patient plans around is the number the trip costs.
The structural idea behind the package is that the recovery dictates the itinerary, not the reverse. Swelling and bruising after a facelift peak in the first days and ease over the following weeks; , as Cleveland Clinic notes in its overview of the procedure. AKM Clinic keeps patients in Istanbul through the most sensitive stretch of that curve, sees them in person for post-operative checks, and only then clears them to fly.
Dr. Akif Mehmetoğlu, who founded the practice and leads its deep plane programme says:
"The operation is the part we control completely. The week around it is where a patient travelling alone can end up unsupported, and that week is the reason the package exists. Nobody recovering from facial surgery should be hunting for a pharmacy in a city they landed in four days earlier."
Dr. Akif Mehmetoğlu
Medical travel rewards the well-organized, but it punishes corner-cutting, and the clinic is pointed about where corners must not be cut. Its procedures are performed in hospital settings holding international accreditation — the framework that ties a facility to patient-safety systems for anesthesia, infection control and surgical checks — rather than in the unaccredited day clinics that keep some overseas quotes conspicuously low. For patients comparing offers, the clinic's advice is blunt: ask where, exactly, the operation will happen, and what standard that facility answers to.
The same scrutiny, it argues, should fall on the surgeon. A deep plane facelift is carried out in the layer of the face where the nerves run; it rewards a surgeon who performs it constantly and punishes one who performs it occasionally. Dr. Mehmetoğlu has confined his practice to facial surgery for more than a decade, and the procedure sits at the center of the clinic's work. Details of the — what it includes, how the stay is structured and how quotes are built — are published by the clinic.
The package is offered to suitable candidates only, and the sorting happens before anyone buys a ticket. International patients begin with a remote consultation: photographs, medical history, and a frank conversation about goals. From there the surgeon advises whether the deep plane operation fits, or whether a smaller procedure — or none at all — would serve better. The clinic is candid that a fuller operation is not automatically the right one; deep plane surgery is designed for moderate to advanced facial aging, and patients with earlier changes are steered toward less.
"An all-inclusive price should buy a patient certainty," Dr. Mehmetoğlu says. "It should never buy pressure. If someone is not a strong candidate, the correct outcome of that video call is that they do not come."
For the patient who is a candidate, the appeal is the same one that has always driven the best of medical travel: not the discount, but the arrangement — one price, one plan, and a team accountable for the whole of it, from the arrivals hall to the final follow-up call.
Prospective patients should verify any surgeon's credentials, review consistent before-and-after results, and consult their own physician before travelling abroad for surgery.
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