Rhinoplasty in Beverly Hills: What You Need to Know Before Getting a Nose Job

Rhinoplasty, commonly known as a nose job, is one of the most popular cosmetic surgeries in the world. It can change the size, shape, or structure of the nose to create better balance with the rest of the face. Whether you want to fix a bump on the bridge, refine the tip, or correct a breathing issue, rhinoplasty offers a personalized solution. If you are thinking about this procedure, understanding what it involves can help you make a confident and informed decision.
Choosing the right surgeon is one of the most important steps in your rhinoplasty journey. Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, led by Dr. Gabriel Chiu, is known for delivering natural-looking results that complement each patient's unique facial features. Dr. Chiu takes a personalized approach to every procedure, carefully listening to each patient's goals before creating a surgical plan that fits their needs. His expertise and attention to detail make him a trusted choice for patients seeking rhinoplasty in the Beverly Hills area.
Rhinoplasty is a surgical procedure that reshapes the nose. It can be performed for cosmetic reasons, functional reasons, or both. Cosmetic rhinoplasty focuses on improving the appearance of the nose, while functional rhinoplasty addresses issues like a deviated septum that may be causing breathing difficulties. In many cases, surgeons combine both goals in a single procedure.
There are two main techniques used in rhinoplasty:
Open rhinoplasty: The surgeon makes a small incision on the columella, the strip of tissue between the nostrils. This gives the surgeon a clear view of the nasal structure and is often used for more complex cases.
Closed rhinoplasty: All incisions are made inside the nostrils, leaving no visible scars. This technique is typically used for less extensive changes.
Your surgeon will recommend the best approach based on your anatomy and the changes you want to achieve.
Rhinoplasty offers a wide range of benefits that go beyond just appearance. Many patients report feeling more confident and comfortable in their own skin after the procedure. Some of the key benefits include:
Improved facial balance and harmony
Correction of a nasal hump or bump
Refinement of a wide, bulbous, or drooping nasal tip
Reduction or augmentation of nose size
Improved breathing function
Correction of asymmetry caused by injury or genetics
Boosted self-confidence and self-image
These benefits make rhinoplasty one of the most rewarding cosmetic procedures available today. To learn more about the full range of procedures offered, visit https://www.beverlyhillsplasticsurgeryinc.com/ and explore the services provided by Dr. Chiu and his team.
Not everyone is an ideal candidate for rhinoplasty. A good candidate is generally someone who:
Is in good overall health
Has fully developed facial features, usually after age 16 for girls and 17 or 18 for boys
Does not smoke, or is willing to quit before and after surgery
Has realistic expectations about the results
Wants to improve their appearance for personal reasons, not to meet someone else's standards
During your consultation, your surgeon will review your medical history, examine your nasal structure, and discuss your goals to determine if rhinoplasty is the right option for you.
Recovery from rhinoplasty takes time and patience. Most patients experience some swelling, bruising, and mild discomfort in the first week. A splint or cast is usually placed on the nose to support its new shape during the initial healing phase.
Here is a general idea of what to expect during recovery:
Week 1: Swelling and bruising are most noticeable. Rest is essential.
Week 2: Most visible bruising fades. Many patients return to light activities.
Weeks 3 to 4: Swelling continues to reduce. You may return to work and social activities.
Months 3 to 6: The nose continues to refine as deeper swelling resolves.
Up to 1 year: Final results become fully visible as all swelling subsides.
Following your surgeon's post-operative instructions carefully is key to a smooth recovery and the best possible outcome.
The cost of rhinoplasty in Beverly Hills varies depending on several factors, including the complexity of the procedure, the surgeon's experience, anesthesia fees, and facility costs. On average, rhinoplasty in Beverly Hills can range from several thousand dollars to over ten thousand dollars. During your consultation, you will receive a detailed cost breakdown tailored to your specific procedure.
Rhinoplasty is a life-changing procedure that can improve both the look and function of your nose. With the right surgeon and realistic expectations, the results can be truly transformative. If you are considering a nose job in Beverly Hills, scheduling a consultation with an experienced and board-certified plastic surgeon is the best first step. Take the time to research your options, ask questions, and choose a surgeon who understands your goals and has a proven track record of delivering natural, beautiful results.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.