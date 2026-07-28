How to Choose a Signature Perfume That Matches Your Personality

The most common mistake people make when perfume shopping is walking in without any framework and relying entirely on what they encounter at the counter. You end up smelling fifteen things, your nose shuts down somewhere around the fourth one, and you either buy the last thing you tried or leave with nothing. Neither outcome gets you closer to a signature scent.

Start by paying attention to the scents you already respond to in everyday life. Not fragrances specifically, but scent experiences. Do you slow down when you walk through a garden after rain? Do you find yourself drawn to the smell of cedar or old wood in a room? Does something happen to your mood when you catch the scent of warm vanilla or leather? These instincts are telling you something about the fragrance families you will connect with on skin.

Brands that approach fragrance as a considered craft rather than a volume business tend to reward this kind of exploration. Aerre is one of them, building compositions that have a genuine point of view rather than chasing broad commercial appeal. Spending time with a house like that, reading the notes and understanding the intention behind each fragrance, is a far more useful starting point than pulling random bottles off a shelf.