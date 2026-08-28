The Quiet Face: How Beverly Hills Changed Its Mind About Aesthetic Surgery

Slowly, and on evidence rather than atmosphere. A marble lobby tells you about a decorator, not a surgeon.

Start with credentials. Certification by the American Board of Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery or the American Board of Plastic Surgery is the baseline, and it is verifiable in a minute online. Ask how many of the specific procedure the surgeon performs each year — a practice built around a narrow set of operations tends to do them better than one offering everything.

Then look at galleries properly. Skip the dramatic transformations and find the patients who share your anatomy, your age and your skin quality. Look at the eyes and hairline for scarring, and at photographs taken a year out rather than at six weeks, when everything still looks tight.

This is where Beverly Hills practices differentiate themselves on approach rather than address. At Profiles Beverly Hills Plastic Surgery, for instance, the double board-certified team of Drs. Jason Litner and Peyman Solieman has built a practice around a narrow set of facial procedures — rhinoplasty, revision rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation — rather than a full-body menu. That kind of focus is a fair illustration of where specialist practice has landed, and the sort of technical specificity worth asking any surgeon to explain.

Finally, weigh the consultation itself. The strongest signal is a surgeon willing to tell you that you do not need surgery yet, or that what you are asking for will not do what you want. A practice that says yes to everything is selling, not advising.