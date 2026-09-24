Vegan Leather Conquered Handbags. Men’s Belts Are Next

It’s easy to overlook. A belt sits beneath a jacket, loops quietly through trouser waistbands and rarely receives the attention given to shoes or watches. But in considered dressing, it acts as the connective tissue of an outfit: a small detail that can either pull everything together or subtly undermine it.

That relative invisibility may be exactly what makes the belt such a meaningful category for vegan leather. It is a product chosen primarily for fit, finish and durability—not novelty. When an animal-free material succeeds in that context, it no longer needs ethics alone to justify its place in the wardrobe.

A vegan belt does not have to look unconventional or make an obvious statement. It simply has to perform like a well-made belt.