What to Serve at a Whisky Tasting Gathering: Single Malt, Single Grain, or Blended

For a single grain, mentioning its lighter, sweeter character and the different grains used gives guests something specific to notice while tasting. For a blended whisky, explaining how combining malt and grain whisky can bring out flavours neither offers alone adds useful context. For a single malt, discussing the specific distillery character and any cask finishing involved helps guests appreciate what makes that particular bottle distinctive. Asking guests what they notice in each glass, rather than only telling them what to expect, keeps the tasting interactive. These small talking points turn a simple pour into a more considered part of the evening.