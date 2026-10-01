The New Eyewear Math: How to Judge a Pair of Glasses Before You Judge the Price

Consider what you wear most. Not the watch, not the coat, not the shoes you've had resoled twice. For anyone who needs correction, it's the glasses: on your face for sixteen hours a day, in every meeting, every photograph, every conversation. By hours worn, nothing else in the wardrobe comes close.

And yet eyewear is one of the few categories where most people still can't explain what they paid for. A frame can cost eighty dollars or eight hundred, and the difference is often invisible from three feet away. That gap has become more interesting, not less, as the market has widened at both ends.

So it's worth knowing what to actually look at.