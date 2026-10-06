Why a Thorough Consultation Matters Before Cosmetic Surgery

You've probably heard someone say they "found a great deal" on a nose job in Turkey. Or a tummy tuck in Mexico. Sounds efficient, right?

Skip the waiting rooms, save a few grand, come home with a new look. What’s not to like? Except, here's the thing nobody mentions: a study of 103 patients referred to a UK plastic surgery unit after complications abroad found that 66% regretted their decision.

Two-thirds! That's not a small number of unhappy people. That's most of them.

So, what does a proper consultation at home actually protect you from?