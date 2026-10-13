Red Hair Is Back: How to Wear 2026’s Boldest Colour Trend

Red is the standout hair colour of 2026, running from soft copper and ginger to deep auburn and cherry, and it is being worn glossier and more dimensional than ever. It is bold, warm and surprisingly flattering once you find the right shade for your skin.

It is also the colour people most often want to try before they fully commit, which is where red hair extensions come in: a way to test copper or auburn, or add richness and length, without dyeing your own hair.