Moissanite Vs. Lab Grown Diamond: How Modern Couples Are Choosing Their Center Stone

With lab grown now the mainstream choice, the real question for many couples isn't lab or mined. It's which created stone suits them best.

For years, the big engagement ring question was simple: mined or lab grown? For a growing number of couples, that question is settled. More than half of engagement ring center stones are now lab-grown, according to The Knot's Real Weddings Study, and the conversation has moved on.

The new question is more interesting. Once you've decided on a created stone, do you choose a lab grown diamond or moissanite?

Both are created in a lab, both are hard enough to wear every day for a lifetime, and both look spectacular in the right setting. But they are not the same stone, and they don't sparkle the same way. The right choice has less to do with which one is "better" and more to do with what you love to look at and where you want your budget to go. Here's how to tell which one is yours.