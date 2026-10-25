The History of Men’s Suits: From Victorian Tailoring to Modern Style

Few garments have survived changing tastes as successfully as the modern suit. It can look conservative, contemporary, formal, relaxed, traditional, or experimental depending on its cut, fabric, color, and styling. Yet the suit most men recognize today is the result of more than two centuries of gradual change.

The history of men’s suits is closely connected to shifts in society, technology, business, and ideas about masculinity. From the restrained tailoring of the Victorian gentleman to the streamlined silhouettes of contemporary menswear, every generation has adapted the suit to suit its own lifestyle.

Today, a well-made suit can still communicate confidence and individuality. FlexSuits offers modern interpretations of this long tailoring tradition, but understanding where the suit came from makes its enduring appeal even more interesting.