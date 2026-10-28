The November Layering Rules Worth Following This Year

November is the most awkward month to get dressed. Mornings are cold enough for a coat, afternoons warm enough to regret it, and the evening calendar fills up with dinners, gallery openings and the first holiday parties. A single heavy outfit rarely survives the day. A few well-chosen layers almost always do.

The good news is that layering has become easier, because the best knitwear this season is designed to do some of the work for you. Collars built in, vests cut to sit over shirts, cardigans shaped to belt like a jacket. Get the knit right and the rest of the outfit tends to follow.