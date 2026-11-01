What Antimicrobial Properties Give Fine Merino Wool Socks

Keeping your feet feeling fresh during a long workday is a constant struggle. When shoes trap sweat and heat, bacteria multiply rapidly on your skin. These bacteria are the root cause of foot odour and uncomfortable itching. You need a natural clothing solution that fights these microscopic pests before they multiply.

Luckily, natural fibres offer breathability and moisture management that synthetic materials lack. This guide will examine the specific benefits antimicrobial properties provide when you choose fine merino wool.