Nylon Watch Straps Explained - Materials, Fit and Sizing

Nylon is one of the simplest strap materials, and one of the most flexible in every sense. It's easy to use, comes in a wide range of colors, and is more affordable than many leather or rubber straps. This guide answers the most frequently asked questions about nylon watch straps, especially Artem's nylon collection.
A nylon watch strap is a woven watch strap (typically a single band that passes through a buckle and keeper loops). It is quite thin and light, as it is made of textiles, no moulding or cutting, bendable around the wrist.
The nylon straps found on Artem's are polyamide material that has a slight sheen to the surface.
Nylons are a group of synthetic fibers referred to as the nylon family. It is highly valued for strapping due to its strength for its weight and evenness of weaving. The weave and finish will affect the look and feel of the strap, as two nylon straps might be different.
There are three things that give the build away:
Edges: heat-sealed and self-finished – will not fray over time.
Hardware: Smooth stainless steel; it is designed to lie flat on the wrist with a detachable buckle.
There are two permanently positioned Keepers, and one floating.
The strap is approximately 1.4mm to 1.5mm thick, and approximately 300mm to 305mm long, without the buckle. A strap this thin is low lying on the wrist, with less padding than a leather or rubber strap, and is more like a fabric band.
Start with your lug width, the inside distance between the lugs where the strap attaches. Measure it in millimeters with a ruler or caliper.
Artem’s nylon straps are sold in two-width sizes. A 19–20mm strap fits watches with either a 19mm or a 20mm lug width, because nylon is flexible. Its actual width is 19.5mm. The 21–22mm size works the same way. An 18mm size is also offered, in 7 of the 14 colors.
Artem has its nylon watch straps collection size range from 6 inches (15.2cm) to 7.5 inches (19.05cm) around the wrist. The length of the strap is adjustable but doesn't go beyond that wrist range, so you should check the length before ordering if your wrist is not within this range.
Nylon handles sweat and occasional contact with water well, so a rain shower, a sink splash or a sweaty workout won’t hurt it. It isn’t a waterproof material, though, and it’s not the right pick for swimming or regular submersion. For the pool or the ocean, a rubber strap like HydroFlex™, which is fully waterproof, is the better choice. And whichever strap you wear, your watch’s own water resistance rating sets the limit on where you can take it.
There are 14 options, in solid colors and striped designs. Solid colors include Black, Grey, Navy Blue, Burgundy, Sandstone, Atlantic Blue, Summer Blue and Khaki Green. Striped options include Commander and Orange Pin Stripe.
A dark solid sits close to the color of most dials and cases. A striped strap is simply another color that lends contrast and a simple change in appearance.
Artem nylon straps are priced at US$76 each, with the buckle included. Every strap comes with a 2-year craftsmanship warranty that covers cracks, delamination and stitching faults, and a covered strap is repaired or replaced free of charge. Unworn straps can also be returned within 30 days for a full refund or exchange. The full terms are on the returns page.
Artem's range also includes Barenia® leather straps and Classic HydroFlex™ rubber straps. The three differ in material, closure, wrist range, and water performance:
Nylon is the thinnest and cheapest of the three. Everyday wear is leather suits, swimming and heavy sweat are rubber suits.
It suits a few situations well. One is trying a new color on a watch without a large spend. Another is a watch where space around the case is tight, since the strap is only about 1.5mm thick. A third is a second strap to carry as a spare. Keep in mind that you’ll need spring bars already on the watch, because Artem doesn’t include them.
A nylon strap is a thin, light, woven strap that comes in many colors. Before you order, check your lug width against the 19–20mm or 21–22mm sizing, confirm that your wrist falls between 6 and 7.5 inches, and remember that spring bars are not included.
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